"He’s an excellent player and a great talent" - Harry Maguire tips Manchester United star to have a 'bright future' at the club

Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire has backed Alejandro Garnacho to have a great career at Old Trafford.

He said in an interview with the club's in-house media (per their official website):

“Yeah, obviously he's young still. He's still got a lot to learn, but he’s an excellent player and a great talent. He’s a player that I’m sure is going to have a bright future for this club, if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard."

The England international added:

“I think you've seen in glimpses this season that he's got exceptional talent. I'm sure he'll keep going and help the team in the future.”

United's academy product Garnacho has been a regular for Ten Hag's side this season. He scored an exceptional bicycle kick in United's 3-0 win over Everton in November last year and grabbed a brace in United's 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa the next month.

Garnacho received back-to-back Player of the Month awards from Manchester United for his exploits at the end of the calendar year. The 19-year-old forward has scored five goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Gary Neville says Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United's best player 'in terms of talent'

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hailed Bruno Fernandes as the most talented player at Old Trafford right now.

The former United full-back said on the Stick to Football podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“I think about Bruno Fernandes (as the most talented player at Manchester United) and I watched him on Sunday and he is obviously the best player in terms of talent but he is everywhere."

“I think Ten Hag is actually giving him the freedom to go there, there and there. Which means you can never have a combination or a pattern. Because you have your main midfield player everywhere on the pitch."

He added:

“It’s almost a bit 20 years ago, where you’d give your number 10 licence to play, that’s gone now – you have to fit within a pattern and combination. But that’s the bit where I think Bruno Fernandes must be being told to go everywhere because I don’t see Ten Hag or a coach saying get back into position.”

Fernandes received the captain's armband ahead of the current campaign last summer. The Portugal international has recorded six goals and five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Manchester United will next face Newport County in the 4th round of the FA Cup on 28 January.