“He’s so exciting to watch” – Noel Whelan claims Liverpool already have ‘perfect replacement’ for Wijnaldum in their ranks

Noel Whelan has suggested that Liverpool already have a 'perfect replacement' for 31-year-old midfielder Wijnaldum in Harvey Elliott. The former Leeds striker believes 18-year-old Elliott is 'exciting to watch' after his debut at Anfield earlier this season.

Elliott has just returned to full-time training after he suffered through an ankle injury in the 3-0 win over Leeds United in September last year.

Liverpool posted a video of their training session featuring Elliott ahead of their League Club clash against Arsenal on Thursday. Whelan is excited to spot the 18-year-old return to full-time training and believes it will be 'fantastic' to watch him play again for Jurgen Klopp's team.

In an exclusive conversation with Football Insider, Whelan said:

“It’s superb to see him back, absolutely, It’ll be fantastic to see him back in action, he’s so exciting to watch.”

“I think even Leeds fans would come out and say that they’re happy to see him back fit again. It was a really unfortunate injury. I’m sure Pascal Struijk will be pleased to hear that news. He’s an exciting player, did fantastically well at Blackburn last season – and you could see that he was hitting the high notes very quickly when he came into the side for Liverpool.''

Whelan tipped Elliott as a potential replacement for midfielder Wijnaldum. He added:

“Klopp wouldn’t have let go of Gini Wijnaldum without a replacement if he didn’t feel that Elliott was capable in that midfield area. He’s the perfect replacement. This will make him stronger, there’s no doubt about it. There’s always a setback in a football career, and it’s about how you respond.''

Elliott arrived at Anfield after spending a year at Fulham in 2018. He was later loaned out for a season at Blackburn Rovers. Elliott started three of the opening four games for Liverpool in the Premier League earlier this season after his return from Blackburn Rovers. In the 2021 season, Elliott scored seven goals and assisted 12 goals in the Championship.

𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙋𝙊𝙊𝙇.𝘽𝘼𝙎𝙀. @liverpool__glbl Jurgen Klopp provides positive Harvey Elliott update ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Crystal Palace #YNWA Jurgen Klopp provides positive Harvey Elliott update ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Crystal Palace #LFC 🚨 Jurgen Klopp provides positive Harvey Elliott update ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Crystal Palace #LFC #YNWA https://t.co/SKSpf8WHMJ

Liverpool full-back duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson reach another amazing milestone

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have unlocked another feat as they complete 100 assists between them while playing for the Premier League club. Both have made immense contributions to Jurgen Klopp's success as manager of Liverpool. The club took to Twitter to post the unique milestone achieved by Englishman Arnold and Scottish international Robertson.

Liverpool FC @LFC @TrentAA 🤝 @andrewrobertso5



A milestone reached last night as Trent and Robbo reach 100 (and 101) Reds assists between them A milestone reached last night as Trent and Robbo reach 100 (and 101) Reds assists between them 💯 @TrentAA 🤝 @andrewrobertso5 💯A milestone reached last night as Trent and Robbo reach 100 (and 101) Reds assists between them 🙌 https://t.co/jsPh4QNFId

