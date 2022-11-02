"He's fallen out of favor" - Pundit says 24-year-old star's career could be over at Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Wan-Bissaka has played a grand total of four minutes for the Red Devils this season. The 24-year-old has had a back injury to contend with, while Diogo Dalot's impressive run of form has made him virtually undroppable.

Wan-Bissaka didn't make the squad for his club's latest Premier League match against West Ham United. Given his lack of minutes this season and doubts over his place in Erik ten Hag's system, Sheringham believes the Red Devils should sell the right-back for the right price.

He told OLBG:

"If Manchester United can get money for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they should do a deal. He's fallen out of favour and has had a tough time coming into Manchester United in a tough period."

Sheringham, who won three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League with United between 1997 and 2001, added:

"It didn't look like they worked on improving the back four and defensive unit since he's been there."

Manchester United may look to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was notably a regular in Manchester United's starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after arriving for £50 million from Crystal Palace in 2019. The Englishman played 115 times across all competitions under the Norwegian, recording two goals and 10 assists.

However, Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim boss saw him drop to the bench, with Diogo Dalot displacing him in the XI. Erik ten Hag has continued that trend, with Dalot repaying the faith placed in him with a run of consistent and impactful performances this season.

However, the Portuguese defender's form may not be the only reason for Wan-Bissaka's potential departure.

As per journalist Florian Petterberg, Ten Hag wants to add another right-back in January. Bayer Levekusen's Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly on the Dutch tactician's list.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal X News #Frimpong : Next to other players he is on the list of Manchester United! #MUFC wants to transfer a high quality right-back in winter. At the latest in summer. 21 y/o is a key player for Leverkusen, contract until 2025. Very interesting profile for Ten Hag. @SkySportDE X News #Frimpong: Next to other players he is on the list of Manchester United! #MUFC wants to transfer a high quality right-back in winter. At the latest in summer. 21 y/o is a key player for Leverkusen, contract until 2025. Very interesting profile for Ten Hag. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱🇬🇭

Transfer insider Dean Jones, though, believes Manchester United will have to sell Wan-Bissaka before they can attempt to sign Frimpong.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

"To be honest, they've got to deal with the Wan-Bissaka situation as a priority in January and get him gone before they can think about upgrading on Dalot and risking him going. I think that the dominoes have to fall properly before they can look at this one."

Wan-Bissaka notably has two more years left on his current deal. It will be interesting to see if he plays for the Red Devils at all prior to the winter transfer window.

