"He's a fantastic footballer; he's clever, he's smart" - Michael Carrick heaps praise on 30-year-old Manchester United superstar

Manchester United legend Michael Carrick has praised Red Devils midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has been one of United's best players so far this season, fitting brilliantly into Erik ten Hag's system. The 30-year-old most notably won the club's Player of the Month award for September 2022 after registering two assists in three matches across competitions.

Carrick, who enjoyed an incredible career for Manchester United, heaped praise on the impact the Dane has had on his former club. He said (as quoted by the Red Devils' official website):

“I’m not surprised one bit [by Eriksen’s form]. I played against him a lot; I watched him a lot. I like him a lot. He’s a fantastic footballer. He’s clever, he’s smart.”

The Englishman, who won 18 trophies during a 12-year stint at Old Trafford, also lauded Eriksen's versatility, saying:

“It almost doesn’t matter what position he plays. He can adapt. He’s just a clever, intelligent footballer with great quality. I was pleased when we signed him, and he’s not surprised me one bit. He’s a top player.”

Since arriving on a free transfer in the summer, the Dane has already played as a false 9, in defensive midfield and as part of a midfield trio. He has thrived in a three-man contingent at the center of the park and is expected to continue in that position once Ten Hag's team return to action.

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen has enjoyed an excellent international break

In addition to winning Manchester United's Player of the Month award for September, Eriksen was excellent for Denmark in the ongoing international break.

The Dane scored a superb goal in his national team's first match, a 2-1 defeat against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. He built on that strike with an excellent display in Denmark's second Nations League encounter of the month against reigning FIFA World Cup champions France.

Eriksen didn't find the back of the net in the contest against Les Bleus at the Parken Stadium on September 25. However, he laid out a game-high eight key passes, created one big chance and completed two dribbles.

The midfielder also recorded two tackles, an interception and won four ground duels, while completing 84% of his attempted passes (via Sofascore). Thanks to his impeccable display as well as goals from Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Olsen, Denmark picked up a 2-0 win.

Eriksen will look to continue his good run of form when he returns to Premier League action for Manchester United this weekend. The Red Devils face a difficult clash against rivals Manchester City, who are unbeaten in the league so far, on October 2 at the Etihad Stadium.

