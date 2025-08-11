“He’s a fantastic footballer” - Harry Maguire names Manchester United star as ‘most complete’ teammate ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has hailed his club captain, Bruno Fernandes, as the 'most complete' teammate ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Englishman admitted he did not see the Portuguese superstar in his prime, and that has influenced his opinion.
Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Presents YouTube channel, Maguire said that he admires Fernandes for his contribution to the team and heaped praise on his commitment. He added that Ronaldo was also a significant influence, but was not at the club for long during his time. He said:
"I just admire Bruno every day because of what he brings to the team. He's a fantastic footballer, probably the most complete footballer I've played with. I can't give him a high enough compliment than that. Obviously, Cristiano [Ronaldo] came in later, but I didn't see him in his peak. The way he was, Cristiano around the place was unbelievable, but in terms of what Bruno's done for this club over the last few years, he's a fantastic footballer."
Maguire was stripped of the captaincy armband by Erik ten Hag, with Fernandes named as the new captain in 2023. The two players still have a good relationship, and the midfielder revealed that the Englishman congratulated him. He said:
"He gave me congratulations and he said he is really happy for me. I understand his position is not the best at the moment. It has to be difficult for him but he came and said congratulations to me and I am happy about that because we have always had a good relationship."
Harry Maguire has played 203 matches with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, while only managing 36 with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo was not a problem at Manchester United, claims Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in 2021, but left the club in November 2022 after his contract was mutually terminated. Erik ten Hag played a key role in the Portuguese superstar's departure as the manager, playing him in just 1057 minutes across 16 matches.
The former Red Devils manager spoke about the Portuguese superstar this month and told HaytersTV:
"For me he's [Ronaldo] no problem. He was never the problem and I think that's the past. I think it was what happened. It's the past and after that, we won two trophies at Manchester United. I wish him all the best for the for the future and I wish him the best of luck."
Cristiano Ronaldo went on to join Al-Nassr after his stint at Manchester United. He has been with the Saudi Pro League club since, and signed a new 2-year deal earlier this summer.