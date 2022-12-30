"He’s been a fantastic servant" - John Barnes heaps praise on Liverpool star 

John Barnes, a former Liverpool player and ESPN football commentator, has praised Andrew Robertson as a "fantastic servant" for the Premier League club.

In a recent interview with BonusCodeBets, Barnes highlighted Robertson's contributions on both ends of the pitch, noting his creative assists and strong defensive play.

"Andy Robertson is a fantastic player. Yes he's been a great creative outlet, very much like Trent Alexander-Arnold, in terms of assists but he's also been a great defender."

Speaking highly of the Scotland international, Barnes said:

“Andy Robertson is a fantastic player. Yes he’s been a great creative outlet, very much like Trent Alexander-Arnold, in terms of assists but he’s also been a great defender – stopping people from scoring, putting crosses in. He’s a full-back and he defends.”

Robertson has played a vital role in Liverpool's success in recent years, with his ability to provide crosses and set up goals being a significant factor in the team's attacking play.

Andy Robertson now has more assists than any other defender in Premier League history- Andrew Robertson- Leighton Baines- Antonio Valencia- Trent Alexander-ArnoldHe only cost Liverpool £8 million

However, Barnes emphasized that it is Robertson's defensive work that truly stands out, noting that he has been crucial in preventing goals against the Reds.

He added:

“His assists are a bonus for me. His defending has been very good, his all-round play has been very good. So as much as you talk about his assists, I’m much more interested in how many times he’s stopped a goal from being scored.”

The former England international expressed that he does not believe in talking about the legacies of active players, as they can go on to achieve more until they stop playing.

However, he added that Robertson had been a ''fantastic servant'' for the Merseyside club.

He further added:

“I’ll never talk about people’s legacies before they stop playing because of course, you can win the league four or five times before you stop playing. At this moment in time, he’s been a fantastic servant for Liverpool and has been a fantastic player.”

Liverpool signed Robertson from EFL Championship club Hull City in the summer of 2017 on a long-term deal initially worth £8 million.

Since then, the Scotland international has been a regular figure in Jurgen Klopp's team, with eight goals to his name and a massive 60 assists in 242 caps across different tournaments.

Liverpool fans want Brazil star Roberto Firmino to stay amidst reports of him leaving after Cody Gakpo's arrival

Kopites are hoping that Brazilian star Roberto Firmino will stay at the club despite reports of him leaving following the arrival of Dutch international Cody Gakpo.

Firmino has been a critical player for the Reds, scoring a massive 107 goals and providing 78 assists in 348 appearances since joining the club in 2015 from German club TSG Hoffenheim.

His skill and versatility on the pitch have made him a fan favorite at Anfield. While the arrival of Gakpo has sparked speculation about Firmino's future at Liverpool, fans are hoping that the club will do everything in its power to keep the Brazilian forward.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, wants the Brazilian to stay at Anfield and renew his contract.

Here are some of the fan reactions amidst reports of Firmino leaving in the winter transfer window:

chilsie @chilsie0 @FabrizioRomano Firmino is literally the best forward at Liverpool he deserves to stay @FabrizioRomano Firmino is literally the best forward at Liverpool he deserves to stay

