"He’s a fantastic talent" - Cedric Soares tips 21-year-old Arsenal star to have a brilliant career

Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares has lavished praise on his teammate Bukayo Saka, hailing the youngster as a 'fantastic talent'. The Portuguese international has stated that Saka has a 'brilliant career' ahead of himself.

Soares has featured at right-back for Arsenal in the absence of Takehiro Tomiyasu in recent weeks, with Saka playing further up the right flank. The Portuguese international has spoken highly regarding the Englishman hailing him as a 'fantastic kid'. Cedric Soares told Sky Sports:

“He’s a fantastic talent. When I started to train with Bukayo, and it’s not just him at Arsenal, but I started to get something. He has been amazing and I think he’ll have a brilliant future and he’s a fantastic kid."

The former Southampton defender has insisted that he is proud of his teammate and believes his talent has 'no limit'. The 30-year-old added:

“I’m very proud of him but he just needs to keep going. There is no limit, but it’s important he keeps going the same way and I’m sure he will have a brilliant career.”

AFTV @AFTVMedia



The Frenchman also thinks he "represents the future of Arsenal"...



#Pires #Saka #Arsenal #AFC Robert Pires has been giving advice to Bukayo Saka! 🤝The Frenchman also thinks he "represents the future of Arsenal"... Robert Pires has been giving advice to Bukayo Saka! 🤝The Frenchman also thinks he "represents the future of Arsenal"... 👀#Pires #Saka #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/rIECXFSpe4

Saka has established himself among the best young prospects in world football right now. The wonderkid has already made 121 appearances for the Gunners while also winning 14 caps for England.

Coming through the club's youth ranks, the youngster made his debut in the senior team back in 2018. However, he established himself as a regular starter under Mikel Arteta in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Arsenal fans should be excited about the future with some gifted youngsters in their ranks

Arsenal have some excellent young players in their ranks in the form of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe, among others.

They also have the youngest manager in the Premier League in Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has done an incredible job at the club since taking charge at the Emirates during a transitional period for the club.

Rนttø @ezrandez Bukayo Saka has the same amount of Premier League goal contributions this season as Phil Foden & Jack Greelish combined . Just thought i should let you know... Bukayo Saka has the same amount of Premier League goal contributions this season as Phil Foden & Jack Greelish combined . Just thought i should let you know... https://t.co/3tRQn7O9Yy

The future looks bright for the north London clubs with their young core group of players growing alongside one another. Bukayo Saka is arguably the cream of the crop and looks like a world-beater in the making.

The 20-year-old has 10 goals and five assists in 33 games for the Gunners this season and looks to be improving with each game.

The wonderkid started at the club as an emergency left-back under former manager Unai Emery and has not looked back since.

