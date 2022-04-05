"He’s a fantastic young player" - Wayne Rooney admits he tried to sign 21-year-old Arsenal star on loan when he became Derby County manager

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that he made loan inquiries about Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe when he took over the hotseat at Pride Park.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via TalkSPORT) about the move that never happened, the Manchester United legend said:

“Yeah, I am (a fan). I think he’s a fantastic young player. When I first went in as manager of Derby, he’s actually a player who I enquired about to try and bring in on loan.”

Rooney added:

“He can take the ball with both feet, he can score goals, create goals. I really like him and think he’s got a bright future. I think he’s quite similar to Adam Lallana in how he runs with the ball and off both feet. He makes good runs to get in behind. He’s got an eye for goal. I really like him.”

With Derby currently in the relegation zone with only six games left, having Emile Smith Rowe on the roster may have helped Rooney's side improve results. The star has risen up the ranks at Arsenal and has become instrumental in the club's push for a top-four position by the end of the season.

Emile Smith Rowe has also been called up to the England national team, thanks to his scintillating performances with the Gunners. The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 17 Premier League starts this season, ranking him as the joint top-scorer at the club.

Arsenal slump against Crystal Palace as race for Premier League top-four intensifies

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

The Gunners were expected to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table with a win against Crystal Palace on Monda. However, Mikel Arteta's men took a beating on the night, angering their fans and leaving Selhurst Park with zero points and three goals conceded.

The hosts took the lead early in the first half, with Jean-Phillippe Mateta opening the scoring against the Gunners. The second goal was a disaster for the visitors, with Nuno Tavares and Gabriel making a defensive blunder. Jordan Ayew captilized on their error to double Palace's lead. The third goal was a well-taken penalty taken by Wilifred Zaha, which cemented the defeat for the Gunners.

If Arsenal want to ensure a top-four finish, they will need to improve their performances and win the majority of their remaining nine games.

