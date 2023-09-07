"He's a father with 3 children and dedicates goals to them" - MLS executive highlights difference between Lionel Messi and David Beckham's transfers

MLS Vice President of Sports Product and Competition Nelson Rodriguez recently spoke about how Lionel Messi and David Beckham's transfers to the league are different from each other.

Messi joined Inter Miami, a club co-owned by Beckham, in the summer of 2023 as a free agent. Beckham, meanwhile, joined LA Galaxy back in 2007.

Rodriguez, however, thinks that the two transfers are polar opposites as David Beckham was also a celebrity outside of the pitch. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has earned all his fame and fortune through years of toil in the beautiful game and through his remarkable achievements.

Speaking on the issue, Rodriguez said at the recent Ole Sports Summit (as per Diario Ole):

"I don't think if Messi's effect can be seen anymore. Messi is common. In other words, anyone can see that if he is the best, he can also play soccer. So It is how we will see his influence."

"Messi is different from Beckham: he was a celebrity, they knew him outside the sports pages; while Leo earned everything in sport, with class and humility, they never heard a bad word, he is a father with three children, who dedicates goals to them. Seeing that the giants of American sports want to see him shows the respect that he carries around the world."

Apart from being one of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi is also a tremendous family man. The Argentina captain's family are often seen cheering him on from the stands during games.

Nelson Rodriguez comments on Lionel Messi's salary cap at David Beckham's Inter Miami

Nelson Rodriguez said that each team in the MLS are allowed to have three franchise players in their ranks. While there is a salary cap for the entire team, the franchise players are paid by the owners.

Hence, clubs with ambitions like David Beckham's Inter Miami can sign players like Lionel Messi. Touching on the matter, Rodriguez said (as per the aforementioned source):

"The Messi and Beckham connection also includes the franchise players. Each team can have three. There is a salary cap for the entire team, but for the franchise, it is all paid by the owner, there are no limits."

"It's a way of leaving aside the ambition of certain teams and not letting the league become one like the German one, in which there is a champion for the last 11 years. That's not much of a league in my opinion."

Lionel Messi and David Beckham's ties to the MLS could influence other players to pursue futures in the MLS and it wouldn't be a surprise to see more big names joining the league in the near future.