“He’s not featured at all this year" - Ex-Premier League striker urges Liverpool to offload 'ordinary' midfielder and sign Jude Bellingham

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan has urged Liverpool to get rid of Naby Keita next summer and sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Keita's current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the season and he will be allowed to enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1. As reported by Football Insider, the Reds have already opened talks with the Guinea international regarding a new deal and are confident of keeping him.

However, Whelan has suggested that it won't be a good idea for the Reds to reward the injury-prone midfielder with a new deal.

The former Leeds United attacker has claimed that Liverpool should save Keita's wages and fund a deal for Borussia Dortmund prodigy Bellingham. He told Football Insider:

“Is it worth giving contracts to players who haven’t really been on the pitch very often? He’s been injured a lot – and he’s also had spurts in the side where he’s looked very ordinary.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog



( ) | 🗞



#BVB Naby Keïta is at the top of Borussia Dortmund's wish list for next summer. The Liverpool midfielder's contract expires in 2023, so he will be available on a free transfer.) | 🗞 @BILD Naby Keïta is at the top of Borussia Dortmund's wish list for next summer. The Liverpool midfielder's contract expires in 2023, so he will be available on a free transfer.(🌗) | 🗞 @BILD #BVB https://t.co/cMATBPHoCY

“He’s not featured at all this year."

Whelan has insisted that losing Keita for free would be a huge blow to the Merseysiders financially, but they should not gamble on his fitness.

The former Middlesbrough attacker has urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Bellingham and let Keita depart following his contract expiry. He added:

“I understand they don’t want to lose him on a free, but they could free up a lot of money in wages as well if they let him go."

“That can go towards a Jude Bellingham in the summer. They won’t want to lose a player who they spent a lot of money on – but it’s just hoping. Hoping that when he comes back, he can stay in the team for a prolonged period.”

Does Naby Keita have a future at Liverpool?

Naby Keita has showcased his undisputed quality at Liverpool but has not been able to remain fit for a prolonged period.

Since his move to Anfield in the summer of 2018, he has missed a total of 66 games with injuries.

It is quite natural that he has not been able to become a guaranteed starter in the middle of the park due to his unavailability.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @FabrizioRomano:



"There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids." "There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids." #lfc [caught offside] .@FabrizioRomano:"There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids." #lfc [caught offside] https://t.co/OKIM6SpTcK

The former RB Leipzig midfielder has played just one game for Liverpool this season. He came off the bench for a five-minute cameo against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

He has not even been registered by the Reds in their Champions League squad due to his injury problems.

While it will be a big loss financially for Liverpool to lose Keita on a free having spent £52 million to acquire his services. But handing him a new deal simply does not make sense as they evidently need to bolster their midfield department.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far