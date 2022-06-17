"He's up for a fight" - Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign Tottenham target who would be 'good' for the Gunners

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere believes the Gunners must attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Raphinha this summer.

Wilshere has been left impressed by the Brazilian, who was the standout player for Leeds United last season. His outstanding performances for the club have caught the attention of Barcelona, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Raphina joined Leeds United from French club Rennes in 2020 for £17 million. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the club, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 30 Premier League games. He took his game to another level last season as he scored 11 goals in 35 league appearances for Leeds and almost single-handedly helped the club avoid relegation.

The Brazilian is widely expected to leave Leeds United and make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

Wilshere was impressed with the character Raphinha showed last season during the relegation battle with Leeds and believes he 'would be a good one for Arsenal'. He told talkSPORT (via HITC):

"I like him. For someone who has only been in England, for what two years? He came into England and just clicked straight away. He was in a relegation battle last season so he knows he's up for a fight. I think he would be a good one for Arsenal."

COYS.com @COYS_com Spurs and Arsenal both have strong interest in Raphinha this summer. [ Spurs and Arsenal both have strong interest in Raphinha this summer. [ @AdamCrafton_ 🚨 Spurs and Arsenal both have strong interest in Raphinha this summer. [@AdamCrafton_] https://t.co/oez4P2J7dB

Arsenal are expected to sign a top-quality forward this summer. The club failed to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club by mutual consent during the January transfer window. Alexandre Lacazette is also set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30.

Arsenal and Tottenham could be handed a major boost in their pursuit of Raphinha

Leeds United v Everton - Premier League

Barcelona are believed to be interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha as per Caughtoffside. The Catalan giants view him as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who looks set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract on June 30.

The Catalan giants could, however, lack the funds required to sign the 25-year-old due to their dire financial situation. The Blaugrana are facing debts totaling up to €1.5 billion and could therefore struggle to meet Leeds United's €47 million valuation of Raphinha as per The Sun.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Arsenal and Tottenham join Raphinha transfer battle amid fears Barcelona cannot afford deal for Leeds star thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal and Tottenham join Raphinha transfer battle amid fears Barcelona cannot afford deal for Leeds star thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

Xavi Hernandez's side could drop out of the race to sign the Leeds winger thereby leaving Arsenal and Tottenham to battle it out for his signature.

