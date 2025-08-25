"He's fighting a losing battle" - Rio Ferdinand offers advice to Kobbie Mainoo amid Manchester United exile

Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand has offerd his advice to Kobbie Mainoo as Ruben Amorim continues to keep the midfielder on the sidelines this season. The 20-year-old has remained an unused substitute in each of the Red Devils' first two Premier League games against Arsenal and Fulham, respectively.

After the 1-1 draw against Fulham, Amorim provided clarity on Mainoo's situation at the club. Notably, the Portuguese tactician opted to move Mason Mount, who started up front, back into midfield when replacing Casemiro with Benjamin Sesko. Amorim then replaced Mount with Manuel Ugarte and refused to bring on Mainoo, even when Manchester United were chasing the game after Emile Smith Rowe's 73rd minute equaliser for Fulham.

Speaking to reporters about his decision to not call upon Mainoo, Amorim stated:

“He is fighting for the position now with Bruno. I changed two midfielders. I like Mason Mount there because we want to score a goal.

“And then when I changed it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder.

“So he just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United.”

Ferdinand discussed Mainoo's situation on Rio Ferdinand Presents, suggesting that it is 'impossible' for him to start games if he's competing with Bruno Fernandes.

The former Manchester United defender commented:

“If Mainoo has to dislodge the captain [to get into the team like Amorim stated], he’s fighting a losing battle, isn’t he? Bruno Fernandes has been the talisman for this team for the last three or four years. How’s Mainoo going to displace someone like him? It’s going to be nearly impossible. Bruno is the guy they look to when they need a goal, when they need a moment, when they want a chance.

However, Ferdinand believes that Amorim's comments don't necessarily suggest that Mainoo will never get to play this season. The Englishman went on to claim that the opportunity will eventually come, and urged Mainoo to be prepared to take his chance when it arrives.

“The way I read into Amorim’s comments was that, ‘listen, he may not be playing now, but it’s a long season, there’s lots of games to go and he’s going to get some time and he’ll have to prove to me that he has to stay in the team’. It’s not crazy or out of this world if a young player isn’t playing regularly at some point in his career, they have to come out of it.

“His argument right now would be that he isn’t getting the chance to take it. But what I would say is do not let the chance come and you’re not ready. So train hard, be focused.”

Mainoo, who came up through the ranks at Old Trafford, made 37 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season. He scored twice in their run to the Europa League final, but did not start any of the games in the knockout rounds.

Kobbie Mainoo ready to leave Manchester United on loan: Reports

Owing to the lack of game time at Manchester United, Kobbie Mainoo is now reportedly open to leaving the club on loan before the summer transfer deadline. According to Graeme Bailey, the midfielder is willing to consider a temporary move away from Old Trafford, since he believes he can still have a future at his boyhood club.

However, it has been claimed that Manchester United are open to selling him on a permanent deal, if the right offer arrives. If reports are to be believed, Manchester United are also yet to deliver on their promise of an improved contract extension for Mainoo.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham and Brentford are among several Premier League sides holding a long-term interest in Mainoo, who has 10 caps for England at senior level.

