“He’s fighting all of them” – Reiss Nelson names Arsenal star who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has named his Brazilian teammate Gabriel Magalhaes as the one most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse because of his famed fighting spirit.

Magalhaes, 25, is one of the best young centre-backs in the English top flight at the moment. He arrived at the Emirates from Ligue 1 side Lille for €25 million in the summer of 2020. The Brazilian has made 122 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, and also scored 11 times, providing an assist.

The Brazilian played all 38 league games last season, helping keep 14 clean sheets and scoring thrice as Mikel Arteta's side finished second. He has made four appearances across competitions this term but has had no goal contribution.

In a fun segment on ESPNUK, Nelson was asked to name a teammate based on specific situations. One of the questions was about who would survive a zombie apocalypse, and Nelson promptly named Gabriel:

"Big Gabi. Magalhaes. This guy (is a) warrior. He's fighting. He's fighting all of them. On his own."

Meanwhile, Nelson made his lone appearance this season in the Premier League. He came on for a one-minute cameo in the 3-1 league win over Manchester United at home just before the international break.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes injured on international debut

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is sweating on the fitness of his defender Gabriel Magalhaes. The 25-year-old got injured during his international debut with Brazil in the 5-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying win against Bolivia last week.

Magalhaes was at the end of a tough challenge from Bolivia and was spotted holding an ice pack to his thigh, as reported by Football London. However, journalist Charlie Watts has reported that Gabriel took part in training and is expected to start in the next qualifier against Peru on Tuesday (September 12).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hope that his key defender hasn't suffered a serious injury. The Gunners return to action in the Premier League at Everton on Sunday (September 17).

Arteta and Co. are unbeaten in the league this season, winning three of their four games, and sit two points behind leaders Manchester City (12).