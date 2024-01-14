"He’s finished and mid" "On my knees" - Manchester United fans react to transfer links with Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema

Manchester United are being linked with a mouth-watering loan deal to bring Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema to the Premier League this month. Fans are intrigued by the potential signing with some excited whilst others not so much.

Benzema, 36, is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad. The French superstar joined Marcelo Gallardo's side after leaving Madrid in the summer.

However, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is having issues in Saudi relating to his absence from his club's mid-season training camp.

TyC Sports' German Garcia Grova reports that the veteran striker has missed six consecutive training sessions since the deadline for his return. He won't be part of the team's preparation.

Spanish journalist Javier Parra Pena (via mufcMPB) reports that Manchester United are weighing up a six-month loan offer for Benzema. Erik ten Hag's side have endured a miserable season, majorly struggling in front of goal.

Karim Benzema has had no such problem throughout his illustrious career. He's already bagged 12 goals in 20 games across competitions for Al-Ittihad.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner is one of Real Madrid's greatest-ever goalscorers. He posted 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games during his 14-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Some Manchester United fans are enthused by the prospect of Benzema joining the Red Devils. One fan is desperate for the Frenchman to arrive at Old Trafford:

"On my knees."

However, some fans aren't so sure it's a clever move, with one fan stating:

"He's finished and mid."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to reports claiming the Red Devils are interested in the Real Madrid hero:

Karim Benzema claimed he turned down Manchester United to join Real Madrid in 2009

Karim Benzema was previously wanted by the Red Devils.

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid from Lyon back in 2009 in a reported €35 million deal. It's fair to say, the Frenchman went on to become one of Los Blancos' greatest-ever players.

The free-scoring center-forward not only scored a bunch of goals but also formed several formidable frontlines. None more so than the front three of himself, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Benzema made history at the Bernabeu, winning 25 major trophies. It appears an easy decision to join Los Merengues in hindsight.

However, the La Liga giants were the only European powerhouse interested in Benzema 14 years ago. Manchester United were also courting him, looking to bolster their attacker under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Benzema claims he snubbed a move to Old Trafford in favor of heading to the Bernabeu. He said at the time (via The Guardian):

"There were quite a few clubs that contacted me, like Manchester [United], Inter and Barcelona, but I decided to come here. Real Madrid are an excellent club. I've dreamt about playing here since I was 15 years old."

Manchester United have possessed many iconic forwards over the years, including the likes of Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie. They are renowned for a heroic No.9 and Benzema could become their latest target man.