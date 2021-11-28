"He's so flexible and can play different positions" - Michael Carrick believes Manchester United star's versatility is a 'real strength'

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick feels Donny van de Beek’s versatility will hold him in good stead for the future.

Van de Beek has featured more prominently in recent weeks, and could get more playing time with Fred expected to miss a few games due to injury.

The Brazilian twisted his ankle during the win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday and might not play against Chelsea on Sunday.

Fred’s injury means van de Beek might get an extended run in the team, but he may have to play in a deeper role.

Carrick explained that the Dutchman’s versatility could help him slot into different positions without affecting the overall shape of the team.

"Donny's one of those players who's so flexible and can play different positions, he did the same at Ajax and for Holland. Variety can be a real strength," Carrick said.

"We've got ideas for where we think Donny is most suited but being so flexible is a real strength and a credit to what he can be for the team,” he added.

Donny van de Beek’s chance to resurrect his Manchester United career

With Ralf Rangnick set to take over as interim boss in the near future, Donny van de Beek will have another chance to resurrect his Manchester United career.

It is unclear who Rangnick would prefer in midfield, but he will likely give everyone a chance to prove themselves. The German is a proactive coach, so players like van de Beek could benefit from his arrival.

So far this season, van de Beek has made seven appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. Only three of those have been starts, and none of them have come in the Premier League.

With Paul Pogba’s future in doubt, van de Beek is the type of player who should be given more chances in the middle of the park.

The Dutchman is yet to really impress this season, but if he is handed more games, he might finally find some rhythm at Old Trafford.

