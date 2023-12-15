“He’s followed his path and I have followed mine” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy response on Lionel Messi rivalry resurfaces ahead of friendly in 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other in what could be their final meeting on the pitch in February 2024. Ahead of the clash, the Portuguese's comments on their historic rivalry from earlier this year have resurfaced.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi formed one of the most iconic rivalries in sporting history. They competed for around 15 years at the highest level in football, winning numerous individual and team honors. Both legends, however, have now moved on from Europe and are plying their trade elsewhere.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo was asked about his rivalry with Lionel Messi, and he shared the mutual respect between them, saying (via Mirror):

"Hatred? I don’t see things like that, the rivalry is over. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi and vice versa.

"We’ve done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that’s the most important thing. He’s followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I’ve seen, he’s been doing well and so have I."

He added:

"The legacy lives on, but I don’t see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I’m not saying we’re friends, I’ve never had dinner with him, but we’re professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will take on Messi's Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup on February 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Lionel Messi

The two eternal rivals have faced off 36 times at club and international level, with Cristiano Ronaldo winning 11 times while Lionel Messi won 16 times.

At the international level, they have met twice and won one game each. At the club level, they have faced off only during Messi's time at Barcelona. The Portuguese, meanwhile, has faced the Argentine with Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the only game he's played with Juventus against Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, with Manchester United, he's won one, lost one and drawn one.

The duo's rivalry was at its peak during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid as they faced off in 30 El Clasicos across competitions. Messi won 14 times while Ronaldo won eight and eight ended in a draw.

The last time they faced off against each other was in January earlier this year when Paris Saint-Germain took on Riyadh All-Star XI. PSG won 5-4, with Ronaldo scoring twice and Messi once.