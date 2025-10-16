"He's a footballer who has to pull the team together" - Ex-Barcelona star claims Lamine Yamal is not aware of the 'burden he's carrying'

Former Barcelona star Inigo Martinez has shared his thoughts about the Catalan outfit's emerging youngster, Lamine Yamal. The pair played together throughout the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons before the central defender made the move to Al-Nassr.
They made 64 appearances across competitions beside each other for club and country. Speaking about how Yamal doesn't quite understand the burden he's carrying at Camp Nou, Martinez told Cope in a recent interview (via GOAL):
"I had a special relationship with Lamine, which was mutual from the very beginning. And it's true that he saw me as a role model, like a father in the locker room."
"He arrived very young, and these kinds of locker rooms are usually complicated. But I don't think he's aware of the burden he's carrying, because at 18, he's a footballer who has to pull the team together. I hope he continues like this, because the day he realises it, it will weigh on him."
Yamal has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world today. He was also widely considered one of the favorites for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award, which eventually went to Ousmane Dembele.
At just 18 years old, Yamal has made 111 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, scoring 27 goals and providing 38 assists. Meanwhile, Martinez played 71 matches for the Blaugrana, scoring three times and assisting six.
Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera compares Gunners youngster with Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal
Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera has compared Gunners star Max Dowman with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. The 15-year-old attacker is considered one of the best young players in north London.
He has already made two Premier League appearances, bagging an assist as well. Speaking about Dowman and comparing his play style with Yamal, Mosquera told The Athletic (via Football London):
"I don’t mean to compare, but his style and way of playing is like Lamine Yamal. movements are Lamine-esque."
"I didn’t have him on my radar and when I got to Singapore, he was already training and playing. When they told me he was 15, I couldn’t believe it. He really is an incredible player, and I think he’s going to be world-class."
Dowman has primarily played off the left flank for Arsenal so far, but is also capable of featuring as an attacking midfielder. He's yet to make an appearance in the UEFA Champions League for the Gunners.