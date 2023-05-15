“He’s in the form of his life right now” – Jamie Carragher lavishes praise on Liverpool star after win against Leicester

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was ecstatic about Mohamed Salah's display against Leicester City on Monday, May 15. The Egyptian winger provided three assists in the 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Curtis Jones scored a brace (33' and 36') and Trent Alexander-Arnold added the third as the Reds comfortably beat the relegation-threatened Foxes. While Salah didn't find the back of the net himself, he was the provider for all three goals.

Carragher was over the moon with Salah's display. He told Sky Sports:

"You talk about Salah again, he’s involved heavily, you talk about Liverpool and we might get into it a bit more about this new set-up. You have five attacking players to really go forward and the real benefit of this system has really benefitted Curtis Jones."

The former defender added:

“But that pass from Mo Salah is brilliant, it really is. And he’s in the form of his life right now. There was a thought that maybe it might not happen for him this season, but he’s in the form of his life.”

After falling agonizingly short of the Premier League title last season, the Reds have endured a disappointing campaign. They were knocked out early from all three cup competitions and are currently trying desperately to secure a top-four finish.

However, Salah has kept his numbers up to the mark. He has scored 30 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 matches across competitions this season.

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah's game against Leicester City by the numbers

Before being subbed off in the 88th minute, Mohamed Salah made a hat-trick of assists. He completed 30 passes and managed one shot on the Leicester goal as well.

Salah made four key passes and created one big chance against the Foxes. The Egyptian winger became only the fourth player to register 10+ goals and 10+ assists in four different Premier League campaigns (via Squawka).

Liverpool, meanwhile, remain in the fifth position after the win. They have 65 points on the board from 36 matches and trail Manchester United and Newcastle United by a point each. However, they have played one more game than the two teams who occupy the last two Champions League spots.

