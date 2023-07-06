“He’s not a four-headed monster" - Cruz Azul manager claims he isn't afraid of Lionel Messi ahead of the latter's imminent Inter Miami debut

Cruz Azul boss Ricardo Ferretti has given his verdict on Lionel Messi ahead of his team's 2023 Leagues Cup group-stage game against Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old signed for Inter Miami this as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). His two-and-a-half-year deal also has an option for another 12 months and will see him pocket $125 million and $150 million throughout its duration.

Messi is expected to make his much-awaited Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul on 22 July at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Leagues Cup, which started in July 2019 and features four teams each from MLS and Liga MX, is yet to be seen as a majorly competitive tournament.

However, the group game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will go down in the history books as it could see Messi make his debut for the American outfit. There is a certain degree of threat the opposition feels even before they step on the field against the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ferretti, while acknowledging Messi's ability, doesn't seem to be awfully afraid of the former Barcelona superstar. He recently told reporters, via BolaVip:

"I’m going to play with Toluca, and you want me to think about Messi? Let me still sleep peacefully... He’s not a four-headed monster either, he’s a super player. He’s a super player and so are the others, but we don’t sing ranchers badly either."

The Leagues Cup falls between the current MLS season, where Miami sit bottom of the East division table after 17 games.

Cruz Azul star in tandem with Ferretti's views on Inter Miami's Lionel Messi

Cruz Azul defensive midfielder Erik Lira will have his hands full when he takes on Lionel Messi later this month.

However, the 23-year-old Mexican doesn't seem to be too afraid of the task at hand. He believes Messi is 'just another player' and the Leagues Cup clash against Inter Miami is 'just another game' for La Maquina.

The three-cap Mexico international told reporters, via GOAL:

"As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he's just another player. It's a unique opportunity. It's a new tournament, we have to fight for it. But the truth is it's just another game for us, [manager Ricardo] Ferretti tells us that Messi is just another player - obviously he's a bit imposing, but we're going to win."

Fans in Mexico wouldn't need a reminder about Messi's abilities. He has scored or assisted at least one goal in all of his last five appearances against the North American nation.

