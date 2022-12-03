Netherlands fans are far from impressed with full-back Daley Blind's inclusion in the starting XI against USA in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash today (December 3).

The Oranje take on the United States in the first knockout game of the competition at the Khalifa International Stadium. Louis van Gaal has included Blind as the left wing-back in a 3-4-3 starting lineup.

The Ajax man played every minute of all three of the Netherlands' group games as they topped their group and remained unbeaten. However, he failed to provide any goal contributions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far and has appeared largely isolated at times.

Fans are certainly not impressed with the former Manchester United full-back and took to Twitter to share their disappointment. They're worried that a fast-paced and attacking side like the USA could be too hot to handle for Blind.

Here are some of fan reactions:

Blind has earned 97 caps for the Netherlands, registering two goals and 13 assists.

Louis van Gaal on criticism regarding Netherlands' playing style at 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Oranje beat Senegal and Qatar in the group stage, both by a 2-0 scoreline. They also drew 1-1 against Ecuador. However, many fans and pundits have observed that the Oranje haven't looked exciting and have lacked intensity at times.

Manager Louis van Gaal, though, hasn't taken kindly to the criticism aimed at his apparently pragmatic playing style in the tournament so far. Defending his playing style, he said:

“In 2014, it was exactly the same; it was not different. It was very negative. But, exact same thing now, same old, so I’m used to it, and I think my players are also used to it. So we’re going to calmly continue on the path that we’ve embarked on.”

Van Gaal led the Oranje to third place at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He's unbeaten in ten World Cup games and 18 across competitions. If they beat the USA, Netherlands will face the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Australia in the quarterfinals next Saturday (December 10).

