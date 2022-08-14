"He's getting bullied" - Jamie Redknapp pinpoints 2 mistakes Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made against Brentford

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has said that Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag's decision to start new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez cost the team in their 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday (August 13).

After a 2-1 loss to Brighton Hove & Albion last weekend, the Red Devils made the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium in London for their second Premier League game of the season. However, Ten Hag's side were dismantled inside 35 minutes as the Bees scored four goals in the first half.

Josh Dasilva opened the scoring owing to a David de Gea error before Mathias Jensen doubled the lead with a well-placed shot from inside the box. Ben Mee piled up the pressure with a header at the half-hour mark before Bryan Mbuemo slotted in the fourth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Redknapp slammed Ten Hag's team selection, pointing out the poor performances of Eriksen and Martinez in in midfield and defence respectively. He said:

"Somebody's got to take responsibility. I cannot believe what I'm watching from this United team. It's like a team that have got the United badge on that were just thrown out there. They don't look like they're showing any responsibility or any care."

He continued:

"I think the manager's making mistakes. (Christian) Eriksen is not a defensive-midfield player, and he's (Ten Hag's) playing him in that role today. (Lisandro) Martinez is not strong enough as a central defender – he's getting bullied. It just sums up United, and those are two decisions the manager's made."

He added:

"They didn't show enough guts, enough character. I can't imagine what the fans at home and the fans who have paid all that money to come here today must be thinking."

Manchester United roped in Eriksen on a free transfer and Martinez from Ajax for £57 million this summer. The Red Devils will next lock horns with traditional rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22, where they hope to open their account.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hopes to sign new players

After overseeing Manchester United make their worst start to a top-flight season since 1921, Erik ten Hag has admitted that his squad is in desperate need of reinforcements this summer. After the 4-0 loss to Brentford, he said (via Mirror):

"We need new players and quality players. We will try and convince them to join."

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reached a €17 million agreement for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who is valued at around £35 million, has also been linked with the club by ESPN.

