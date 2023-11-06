“He’s getting none of that” - Rasmus Holland struggling to score due to Manchester United teammates, claims pundit

Manchester United's summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to hit the ground running following his big-money switch to Old Trafford in the summer. Pundit Robbie Earle has claimed that the striker is struggling due to the lack of adequate support from his teammates.

The need for attacking firepower led Manchester United to splash a whopping €75 million to lure Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in August. He penned a five-year deal with the Red Devils and was given the No. 11 jersey.

However, aside from three goals in three UEFA Champions League games, the Dane hasn't had much impact at Old Trafford. He's yet to record a goal contribution in the Premier League despite having played eight games.

Meanwhile, there's a wide reckoning that the striker's lack of goals isn't totally his fault as he's been starved of chances since joining Manchester United. According to Earle, Hojlund is being let down by his teammates at Old Trafford.

“I really feel sorry for this kid," the pundit told NBC Sports. "He’s come into a team that’s dysfunctional, a club that’s all over the place at the moment. He’s not getting chances created for him – I’ll come to Antony next because he’s only my list.

“It’s a tough one for him. It’s almost like he’s going to play himself out of the side onto the bench if goals don’t come. As great potential as he has, you need a centre-forward that looks like he’s going to find the back of the net," he added.

Manchester United earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fulham in their last Premier League game on Saturday, November 4. They've now won two of their last three league games and will be looking to build upon that going forward.

What's next for Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United?

The Red Devils will be back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week. They'll take on Copenhagen in their fourth group stage fixture on Wednesday (November 8) and a lot seems to be at stake.

Erik ten Hag's men will need to win the game to keep their hopes of progressing into the next round alive. They are third in their group with just three points after losing to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their first two games before beating Copenhagen.

This could be another opportunity for Rasmus Hojlund to get some plaudits. The Dane has been United's standout player in Europe so far this term, scoring three goals from as many games.