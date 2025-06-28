“He’s getting younger, biologically, as he ages” - Saudi academic details how Cristiano Ronaldo is now a blueprint of peak human conditioning

Renowned Saudi academic, Dr. Mohammed Ali Al Ahmadi, has explained how Cristiano Ronaldo is a rare phenomenon with a much younger biological age. He described the 40-year-old as a "blueprint of peak human conditioning."

Despite his age, Cristiano Ronaldo remains among the best players in the world today. The Portuguese talisman is hailed for his fitness and hard work, which helped him maintain his longevity in football. Earlier this month, Ronaldo led Portugal to their second UEFA Nations League title in history, with eight goals to his name.

In an interview on Saudi Arabia's state-run channel, Dr. Mohammed Ali Al Ahmadi (via Gulf News), Cristiano Ronaldo has a much lower biological age than his physical age. The Professor of Exercise Physiology at Taibah University raved about the Portuguese icon's fitness and said:

"Ronaldo is not just an athlete; he is a case study. His biological age is in his twenties, despite being over 40 chronologically. He’s getting younger, biologically, as he ages."

Al Ahmadi also noted Ronaldo's exceptional body metrics, including 50% muscle mass and only 7% body fat. The academician expressed interest in conducting a study on his physical condition. He added:

"There is no room for randomness in his life. Everything from nutrition to training to sleep is managed with scientific precision. Having Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia is an unmissable opportunity. We must scientifically study and share this model of health with the world. The global community is hungry for such data, and Saudi Arabia can be the source."

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this week. The legendary Portuguese is expected to remain at the club during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he's expected to take part if Portugal qualifies.

"He’s competing with players half his age"- Dr. Al Ahmadi elaborates on how Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career by a decade

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned televised interview on the Saudi Arabia state-run channel, Dr Al Ahmadi spoke further about Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness. He believed the Portuguese often outperformed players much younger than him and said:

"Most players retire in their 30s. Ronaldo, through sheer discipline, has extended his career by at least a decade. He’s competing with players half his age, and often outperforming them."

The professor then quoted the Portugal international and added:

"He once said, ‘Don’t think I love going to the gym every day, I’m just like you. But I know I have to do it. You don’t have to love exercise, but you must honor your body and health."

Al Ahmadi's comments hold ground, as Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional form was evident during the recent UEFA Nations League. Interestingly, he recorded a slightly higher speed than 17-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal.

As per UEFA's official website, the Portuguese clocked a speed of 31.67 km/hr, while Yamal had a speed of 31.49 km/hr. Ronaldo also covered a greater distance, i.e, 53.53 kms, compared to Yamal's 43.64 kms.

