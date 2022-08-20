“He’s going to be a €100m player”, “Joy to watch” – Premier League fans can’t believe big clubs missed out on signing Wolves star after special display during defeat to Tottenham

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Nunes had a stormer against Tottenham Hotspur. So fans can't believe no big Premier League team went for him this summer.

Spurs won the game 1-0, courtesy of a second-half strike from Harry Kane. However, it wasn't all doom and gloom for the visitors, as Nunes stood out for Wolves with an eye-catching display.

He made some excellent touches and came agonisingly close to opening his account for the Molineaux outfit with a glancing header off a Ruben Neves cross. The 23-year-old faded after the break, but it was still an encouraging debut for the youngster, who completed 29 of his 30 passes and won all three tackles.

Signed for a club-record £38 million from Sporting CP this summer, Nunes made an excellent first impression against Spurs. Even rival fans are signing his praises.

Some feel his value could shoot up to as much as £100 million if Nunes continues in the same vein. Meanwhile, others can't believe none of the league's 'top six' clubs pursued him in the transfer market.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the Portuguese midfielder's sparkling Wolves debut:

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Matheus Nunes with an impressive first 45 minutes in the Premier League. I'm not surprised. He's going to be a €100m player in a year or at most two. Man has every tool you need in midfield. Class footballer. Matheus Nunes with an impressive first 45 minutes in the Premier League. I'm not surprised. He's going to be a €100m player in a year or at most two. Man has every tool you need in midfield. Class footballer.

Don @Opresii Matheus Nunes is good… Klopp should have signed him. Matheus Nunes is good… Klopp should have signed him.

UnitedCloud🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @unitedcIoud Man Utd’s futile pursuit of De Jong has ruined the window. Could’ve had Matheus Nunes easily had we been more attentive. #GlazersOut Man Utd’s futile pursuit of De Jong has ruined the window. Could’ve had Matheus Nunes easily had we been more attentive. #GlazersOut

Gabby®️ @CFCGabby Matheus Nunes is very good, Tuchel should have signed him. He’s going to be a €100m player in a year or two… Matheus Nunes is very good, Tuchel should have signed him. He’s going to be a €100m player in a year or two…

koulibaly’s house boy @iamyourspec Matheus Nunes is a joy to watch, doing some decent stuff in his first premier league match . Matheus Nunes is a joy to watch, doing some decent stuff in his first premier league match .

John O Sullivan @Corballyred No one can watch Matheus Nunes at RCM vs Spurs for Wolves and tell me he wouldn't have improved our midfield No one can watch Matheus Nunes at RCM vs Spurs for Wolves and tell me he wouldn't have improved our midfield

what's in a name? @__soojan Matheus Nunes is a special player man. So bummed we missed out on him. Matheus Nunes is a special player man. So bummed we missed out on him.

FestusOptimusMaximus @GodsOfAge Matheus Nunes is too good a player for Wolves. He’s at that point where he can take flight with a top team. This move to Wolves feels a bit regressive for him. Matheus Nunes is too good a player for Wolves. He’s at that point where he can take flight with a top team. This move to Wolves feels a bit regressive for him.

Tottenham Hotspur return to winning ways

After being held to a tense draw by Chelsea last weekend, Tottenham returned to winning ways against Wolves, albeit by the skin of their teeth.

Wolves, who'd won four of their last seven games away at Spurs before this game, were on course to cause another upset by forcing a share of the spoils. However, just after the hour mark, Kane headed home a flick off Ivan Perisic for his 250th Spurs goal, which was enough to secure all three points for his team.

For the second year in a row, Tottenham have gone their opening three games of the league season unbeaten, a promising start to Antonio Conte's first full season at the Spurs' helm.

They've made some excellent signings this summer and could be in contention for another top-four finish in the league.

