"He’s going to be available on the cheap" - Kevin Phillips names Arsenal star who could be a 'brilliant signing' for Aston Villa

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move to Aston Villa following his impressive run of form in recent weeks. Former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips has urged the Villans to step up their pursuit of the Englishman.

Nketiah is already in the final year of his contract with Arsenal, meaning he'll become a free agent at the end of the season. His market value currently stands at €10 million as per Transfermarkt. But the Gunners could be willing to sell him for a lower price this winter to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Kevin Phillips believes signing Nketiah will make sense for Aston Villa due to the financial feasibility of the transfer. He added that the Gunners' forward will provide competition for places up front. He told Football Insider

“I think the reason they’re interested is because, financially, it’s a deal that makes sense. He’s going to be available on the cheap. Danny Ings started on the bench yesterday."

"Do they need Nketiah? If they bring him in there’s even more competition for places. Are they going to play with a two up top? It isn’t Stevie’s favored system."

Eddie Nketiah is capable of playing in multiple positions across the attacking half. The 22-year-old has alternated between the striker and the left-winger's role for Arsenal this season. Kevin Phillips believes his quality and versatility will make him a brilliant signing for the Villans.

The Short Fuse @TheShortFuse Eddie Nketiah has been bright since coming on. Eddie Nketiah has been bright since coming on.

“I think it’s a case of, he’s got six months left, can we get him through the door on the cheap. Nketiah is a quality player who can play out wide and play down the middle. It could turn out to be a brilliant signing for Villa.”

The striker has made 11 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this season

Eddie Nketiah's stats for Arsenal this season

The 22-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League this season. So far, he's bagged just 51 minutes of playing time in the English top flight across four games.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Nketiah has been able to prove himself in the EFL Cup where he's had the chance to impress. The striker has a record of five goals to his name in as many games in the competition. It remains to be seen if he'll sign an extension with the Gunners or leave for Aston Villa this month.

Edited by Diptanil Roy