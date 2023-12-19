"He’s going to be a beast" - Ben Foster reveals what James Milner thinks about Liverpool star who is currently struggling

Ben Foster has revealed that Darwin Nunez is the Liverpool star who James Milner is most excited about despite his current struggles in front of goal.

Nunez joined the Reds from Primeira Liga outfit Benfica in July 2022 in a reported club-record £85 million deal. The Uruguayan forward was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting attackers at the time.

The 24-year-old took time to adapt to life at Anfield and has displayed inconsistency since his arrival. He's managed 22 goals and 11 assists in 66 games across competitions.

Nunez has started this season brightly with seven goals and as many assists in 24 games across competitions. But, he's without a goal in his last 10 outings, unable to keep up consistent form.

Despite this, Milner appears to hold Nunez in high regard and expects the Uruguay international to become a superstar at Liverpool. Foster told Amazon Prime Video Sport:

“I did an interview actually with James Milner about six months ago. I said which player in that Liverpool squad do you get most excited by, has got the most raw talent?"

Foster added:

“He said ‘Without a doubt it’s Darwin Nunez’. He said ‘it’s just like we’re waiting for something to click, but when it clicks – wow, he’s going to be a beast’.”

Nunez came in for criticism following the Merseysiders frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday (December 17). He spurned several opportunities at goal, including a glorious chance in which he took too long dwelling on the ball with the goal gaping.

Still, Nunez has shown that he can spearhead Liverpool's attack when he's at his best. He will hope to lead the line when his side face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals tomorrow (December 20).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on Darwin Nunez's versatility and adaption

Darwin Nunez has grown during his time at Anfield.

Klopp talked up Nunez's versatility, insisting that the Uruguayan can play as a center-forward and on the wing. The German coach said that how he uses the attacker depends on the opponent (via the club's official website):

"Darwin is No.9. He can play the wing as well and it all depends on how we want to work an opponent, where the space is, where you can unleash his full potential, things like this."

Klopp alluded to Nunez's struggles last season in which he somewhat struggled for form at times. He claimed that Liverpool's club-record signing can now defend in a center-forward role:

"Last year, especially when things did not go particularly well, it was super-important that everything was set up perfectly and we needed a No.9 who defended the center perfectly in a way Darwin was not able to do then. Now he can."

Nunez put up prolific numbers during his time at Benfica, managing 48 goals and 16 assists in 85 games. He finished top scorer of Liga Portugal in the 2021-22 campaign, with 26 goals.