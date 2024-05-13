"He's not going to become a Haaland or Aguero" - Manchester United legend warns Red Devils about 21-year-old star

Gary Neville believes that while Rasmus Hojlund won't become a gifted Premier League striker like Sergio Aguero or Erling Haaland, he could develop into a 20-goal-a-season striker like Ollie Watkins. Hojlund joined the Red Devils at the age of 20 last summer from Atalanta and has been the club's first-choice striker this season.

United legend Neville, however, believes that Hojlund would've fared better as the back-up behind a more experienced striker.

The Danish footballer has made 40 appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. He is currently going through a rough patch and has been far from clinical in front of goal in the last few games.

While Neville stated that Hojlund might not be another Aguero or Haaland, he believes the Dane could follow in the footsteps of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins. He said on Sky Sports (via Daily Mail):

"I think this is a kid that needs persevering with. I looked at Ollie Watkins before. He's not going to become a Haaland or an Aguero, one of the great strikers in Premier League history, I don't think. But he can become an Ollie Watkins. You can look at someone like that, I think I can get to 20 goals."

"I wish he was the second striker this season. I wish he was learning, I did the interview with Eric ten Hag last week. He mentioned Harry Kane. If he was learning off Kane now or playing with Kane, I think you'd see a completely different player."

The comment comes after Erik ten Hag admitted that Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane was his first choice target for the number nine position last summer. The former Manchester United defender added:

"Secondly, he's 21 years of age. He's a little bit scruffy in his work is his first season in the Premier League, and he reminds me a little bit of Darwin Nunez. He reminds me a little bit of Nicholas Jackson."

Watkins has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, registering 19 goals and 13 assists in the league.

Manchester United have just two wins in their last 11 Premier League games

The Red Devils were bested yet again when they faced Arsenal in a crucial match on Sunday, May 12. While Ten Hag's dominated possession and maintained a better shape than they have in their recent games, they failed to create meaningful goal-scoring opportunities.

The Red Devils have just one win in their last five games and two in their last 11 league games.

Manchester United's last victory was a 4-2 win against Sheffield United on April 25. Furthermore, Ten Hag's men occupy the eighth position in the Premier League table and are far off a European spot.

Following their defeat against the Gunners on Sunday, United also equalled their record for most losses at home in a season.

Manchester United have two games remaining in the Premier League and will be hoping to end the league season on a high. The Red Devils will face Newcastle United on Wednesday, May 15, and Brighton & Hove Albion on the last day of the season on Sunday, May 19.