"He’s going to be so confident coming back" - Kevin Campbell says Arsenal loanee could play major role next season

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that William Saliba could play a big role for the Gunners next season.

A £27 million signing from Saint-Etienne back in 2019, Saliba is yet to play a single minute for the north London club.

The 21-year-old has had three separate loan spells away from the Emirates at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille respectively.

Campbell believes that Saliba has done more than enough to be retained by the Gunners next season.

The 52-year-old has insisted that he was 'one of the people' who demanded the Frenchman be given a chance at the Emirates but now believes that his former club did the right thing by loaning him out.

“I think Mikel Arteta and Arsenal did right by Saliba in the end,” he told Football Insider. “I was one of the people calling for him to get a chance."

AI @noncething Saliba was not good enough for Arsenal in July 2021.



9 months later and he’s playing for the best national team in the world.



Arteta’s decision to loan him out may have saved Saliba’s career. Saliba was not good enough for Arsenal in July 2021. 9 months later and he’s playing for the best national team in the world. Arteta’s decision to loan him out may have saved Saliba’s career. https://t.co/l2ow3ULckp

“The club thought he could do with another season, and going to Marseille and playing week-in, week-out has really helped his game – so credit to them."

Campbell has insisted that it was 'an incredible milestone' for Saliba to make his French senior debut before making his Gunners debut.

The Englishman has also claimed that Mikel Arteta could switch to a back three when Saliba comes back from his loan spell as the trio of White, Gabriel, and Saliba would be 'quite the prospect'.

Campbell added:

“He’s got his first France caps before even playing a game for Arsenal, and that’s an incredible milestone. He’s going to be so confident coming back in the summer. I think Arteta could really utilise him next season. His height and his attributes could even make Arsenal change the system. Ben White, Gabriel, and Saliba in a three is quite the prospect.”

Can William Saliba break into the Arsenal starting XI next season?

William Saliba is regarded as one of the best young central defenders and it was a great deal for the north Londoners when they signed him in 2019.

Three loan spells away from the club in three years has certainly worked wonders for the 21-year-old with the youngster having developed significantly thanks to regular first-team football.

Pain In The Arsenal @PainInThArsenal William Saliba (21)

Gabriel Martinelli (20)

Bukayo Saka (20)



They aren't just representing their national teams. They're representing France, Brazil and England.



All either 20 or just turned 21 years old. Incredible talents. William Saliba (21)Gabriel Martinelli (20)Bukayo Saka (20)They aren't just representing their national teams. They're representing France, Brazil and England.All either 20 or just turned 21 years old. Incredible talents. https://t.co/yCyMmUANkS

However, the Gunners cannot afford to loan the French international out once again and must integrate him into the first team next season.

The centre-back duo of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have done well this season for Mikel Arteta's side this season but having strong competition is important and Saliba can ensure that.

Edited by Diptanil Roy