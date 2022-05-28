“He’s going to be the difference” – Rio Ferdinand names player who could decide outcome of Champions League final as he makes Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction 

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has backed Real Madrid to beat Liverpool and added that Thibaut Courtois could be the difference later tonight.

Both sides have beaten some quality sides on their way to the final, but Real Madrid arguably had the harder ties in the knockout stages.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat a star-studded PSG side after being behind in the tie for a long time. They then overcame Chelsea in extra time in the quarter-finals.

Their last gasp rescue act against Manchester City, powered by Rodrygo, will also go down as one of the games of the season. They went on to beat the Sky Blues in extra time as well.

Ferdinand revealed that he backed every team the La Liga giants faced in the knockout stages to get the better of the Spanish side, but was proven wrong:

He said:

“I am going to go for Real Madrid to win; I'm going with my heart, with my head, everything. I think their name's written on it; I bet against them every single knockout round previously and they have smashed me so I'm going to go with them this time. They've beaten Chelsea, who I said they’d lose to, they've beaten Paris Saint-Germain, who I said they'd lose to, and Man. City, who I said they'd lose to, so I'm going to go with Real Madrid."

The former centre-back also explained that Courtois will have to be at the top of his game to thwart Liverpool and backed him to be the difference.

He added:

“I think that [Thibaut] Courtois has to play well for Madrid to win this competition and I think that he's going to be the difference between the two sides. He'll keep Liverpool out and Real Madrid will score late on.”

Real Madrid will face a unique challenge in the form of Liverpool

Real have faced quite a lot of adversity and have come out with flying colors in the knockout stages. However, they will take on an experienced Liverpool team compared to the one they faced in 2018.

The Reds have lost just once in the Champions League this season and kept their nerve in two cup domestic cup finals to eventually win via penalties.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will also look to avenge the 2018 final loss to Los Blancos as well as a two-legged defeat in last season’s knockout stage.

Ahead of the clash, the Reds have received a timely boost as both Thiago and Fabinho are available for the final.

