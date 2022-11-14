“He’s going to be a distraction” – Jamie Carragher tells Manchester United what they must do with Cristiano Ronaldo after controversial interview

Jamie Carragher has told Manchester United what they must do following Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The former Liverpool defender has advised the Red Devils do everything they can to part ways with the Portuguese superstar. He has insisted that Manchester United finally have a manager in the form of Erik ten Hag who can take them back to the top.

However, Carragher has opined that Cristiano Ronaldo will be a huge distraction for the Manchester United boss due to his antics and attitude. Carragher said, as quoted by Football Daily:

“I think they should sack him or move him on whether that's giving him a free transfer because, at the moment, they're trying to build something. They're not ready to win the Premier League or Champions League right now. But they have a manager who in two to three years is really going to want to push for that honor and Ronaldo is not going to be around."

“He's going to be a distraction, this is not going to go away. And as soon as a player comes in and says he doesn't respect the manager, I mean how is that going to work when he returns at the start of the season again after the World Cup so it can't work going forward."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager”



Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.



99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this. Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager” Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.

Carragher believes that bringing Ronaldo back to the club was a poor piece of business from Manchester United. The former Liverpool defender has claimed that it was inevitable that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would become a problem for the Red Devils.

Carragher explained:

“There will be people taking pictures, asking for interviews from the manager about Ronaldo, you don't need the hassle and that is exactly why I said 18 months ago that it was a massive mistake to bring Ronaldo to the club because this was always going to happen."

“It was always going to end like this, he couldn't accept being a sub which in some ways I admire, he's got that drive and that has what has made him the great player he is but this was always going to happen at some stage.”

Cristiano Ronaldo to be handed a big fine by Manchester United

As per Metro, Ronaldo is set to be handed a fine of at least £1 million by United following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese superstar was fined two weeks’ wages in October after he refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham Hotspur. He also went down the tunnel before the final whistle.

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ Manchester United's prep for the season, formative months of Erik ten Hag's reign, the new culture being created, their most complete display (v Spurs) in ages, the high of a future star scoring a late winner, the collective... all undercut by Cristiano Ronaldo. That's betrayal Manchester United's prep for the season, formative months of Erik ten Hag's reign, the new culture being created, their most complete display (v Spurs) in ages, the high of a future star scoring a late winner, the collective... all undercut by Cristiano Ronaldo. That's betrayal

As a result, Ronaldo was banished from the matchday squad for the following game against Chelsea. Metro claims that the attacker has likely played his last game for the club and could be released before the January transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes