"He's going to find it harder to get in" – Journalist explains why 29-year-old Manchester United star could seek Old Trafford exit in 2023

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to consider his future at Old Trafford next summer, as per freelance journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Maguire, 29, has recently fallen down the pecking order at the Red Devils since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for £56 million earlier this summer. Furthermore, a thigh injury sustained on international duty last month has hindered his attempt to gain form.

According to Daily Mail, Maguire has stepped up his effort to be fit for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar by resuming training last weekend. He is said to be aiming for a return to action in his team's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday (October 22).

However, the England international is set to face fierce competition from established starters like Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke claimed that Maguire is going to find it difficult to get back into Erik ten Hag's plans. He said:

"If you're on the bench and your team's winning, or you're not even in the squad, you're going to find it hard to get back in. It's going to be a concern for Harry Maguire if the Manchester United defence continues to do well and the team continues to win games."

O'Rourke suggested that the centre-back should seek a permanent transfer away from Old Trafford for the sake of his career. He added:

"He's going to find it harder to get in. I'm sure if the situation arises that he is not playing by next summer's transfer window, it's maybe time that he has to make a decision on his long-term future."

Maguire, who arrived from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, has consistently been under fire for his below-par performances over the past year. He has started just three matches across all competitions for Manchester United in the ongoing 2022-23 season, losing all three.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former England forward Paul Merson predicted a 1-1 stalemate between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Wednesday (October 19). He wrote:

"If United don't win this game, they take a draw and a defeat on their trip away to Chelsea. They're facing two of the top four in their next two games, and it's a massive week for them."

He added:

"This is a must-win game for United, and I don't think that is the case for Tottenham. Antonio Conte will want to make sure his team doesn't lose this match, and he'll be the happier of the two managers with a draw."

Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 16 points from nine games. On the other hand, Spurs are seven points ahead of them, having played an extra match.

