"He’s not going to finish the season without a trophy" - Noel Whelan says Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah will be 'more determined' after AFCON disappointment

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will be looking to win more trophies this season after losing the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final with Egypt.

Egypt took on Senegal in the AFCON final but lost on penalties after the game finished 0-0. Salah did not get to take a penalty in the shootout as the Pharoahs lost 4-2, with his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane scoring the final spot-kick.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Salah will have a fire in his belly to win more trophies with the Reds after suffering heartbreak with Egypt. He said:

"He’ll be happy to be back at Liverpool. He will still have a massive sense of disappointment because nobody likes to lose a final after coming so close. But there’s no time to feel sorry for yourself. You’re still chasing down the Premier League, you’re in the final of the League Cup, you’re still in Europe and the FA Cup."

He continued,

“I’m very sure he’s not going to finish the season without a trophy. That loss on Sunday will probably give him even more determination. He can go and win some serious silverware with Liverpool having come so close in the African Cup of Nations"

Mohamed Salah is still coming to terms with the Afcon final

Salah has had a stellar season for the Reds so far. The forward has scored 23 goals and nine assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

Liverpool will need Salah to fire them to glory

Salah has been the Reds' best player this season

The Reds will be delighted to have Salah return from AFCON unscathed. The Egyptian will be integral to Jurgen Klopp's side during the final run-in of the season.

Klopp's side are currently second in the Premier League, 12 points behind Manchester City with two games in hand. The Reds will host Leicester City in the Premier League over the weekend and Klopp will hope to have both Mane and Salah back for the game.

Klopp's side will also face Inter Milan in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds will be confident of beating the Italian champions given that they are yet to lose a game in 2022.







Just two days after the AFCON final, Mo Salah is back in Liverpool training

