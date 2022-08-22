"He's going to fix a lot of things" - Mohamed Salah tips Liverpool star to play big role this season

Mohamed Salah has backed his Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino to enjoy a big season for the Reds.

Firmino has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's side since the German boss moved to Anfield in 2015. However, the 30-year-old striker appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Anfield following the recent arrivals of forwards Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

The Brazilian scored just 11 times in 35 appearances last term and missed the Reds' most recent game at home to Crystal Palace on August 16 due to injury. However, his teammate Salah has backed the forward to make an impact for the Merseyside club this season, despite his recent lack of goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as per The Anfield Talk), the Egypt international stated:

“Bobby [Firmino] is going to be back and I’m sure he’s going fix a lot of things.”

Klopp believes Liverpool didn't use Firmino correctly against Fulham

The German boss was asked about how he will use the tricky South American this season. Klopp responded by insisting that Firmino will be a 'very important' figure this season.

Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich has led to increased expectations for new signing Nunez this season. However, the former Benfica striker will be suspended for the clash at Old Trafford after his red card against the Eagles last week.

On the importance of the forward, Klopp told Liverpool's official website:

"Very important. If you take now our last game against Fulham, we didn’t find Bobby properly. There were different reasons, we saw in the analysis a lot; we can speak about it but it was something that had nothing to do with us, to be honest, because the centre was very often blocked."

"If you want to watch it back you see it as well, and they were not bad players. That’s why it was a bit difficult for him to get into the game. And we didn’t play well, and that’s always for an offensive player not easy to show up really."

"But apart from that, I don’t obviously judge Bobby because of one game or two games or whatever. Bobby is a fantastic player and had a good pre-season, not a perfect pre-season but a good pre-season and that’s all he needed, that he could have the amount of sessions he had and could train as often as he did."

"He will benefit from that definitely during the season and from there we go."

Liverpool take on Manchester United next on Monday, August 22, with both sides still looking for their first Premier League victories of the season.

