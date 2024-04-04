"He’s only going to get better" - Alan Shearer praises 21-year-old Liverpool star for his performances this season

Pundit Alan Shearer was full of praise for young Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah after his impressive breakout season at the club. The 21-year-old defender has filled in impressively for the Reds, slotting alongside captain Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of the defense.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp decided against signing a new centre-back in the winter transfer window despite the serious injury to Joel Matip in December. The manager opted to place his trust in former U-21 captain Quansah to replace the experienced Cameroonian, and he has done so admirably.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes the defender is only going to continue improving and build on his solid first season with the first team. On the Rest is Football Podcast, he harped on Quansah's most recent performance in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, saying:

“I like him and I think he has done really, really well. Watched him again at the weekend against Brighton, struggled a bit in the first half I thought, Brighton let him have the ball. But second half, more than grew into the game and was brilliant, read it really, really well.

“Without doubt, I mean, huge potential. To be thrown into the pressure cooker at Liverpool in the way it’s going at the moment, he’s obviously got a lot about him. he’s only going to get better.”

Quansah has played alongside both Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate on occasion this season and has performed well. The young centre-back has made 26 appearances for the Reds this season, his first following a loan spell at Bristol Rovers.

Liverpool hold talks with manager over soon-to-be vacant role

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim over the possibility of him taking over as the side's manager. This comes after rumours emerged that Barcelona had jumped to the front of the queue for the Sporting CP manager.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed that the Reds have held talks with Amorim, who has a release clause of around €10 million. The Merseysiders consider him as a good candidate to take over from Jurgen Klopp once he leaves in the summer.

Liverpool initially looked to appoint former star and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. However, the Spaniard recently declared his intention to remain in Germany for another season at least. Whoever takes over the job will have enormous shoes to fill after Klopp's successful reign.

