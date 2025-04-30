"He’s not going to get it by the looks of things" - Ian Wright believes Liverpool need to sell 25-year-old star

Darwin Nunez has been told he will not get it at Liverpool, and the Merseyside club has been urged to discard the Uruguayan striker and sign a player like Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez. Nunez, who joined the Reds from Benfica in 2022, has struggled to find his groove at the Premier League club.

Ad

In the ongoing season, he has scored seven goals in 43 appearances across competitions. While he has mostly played as a substitute, he has hardly impacted the game coming on from the bench.

Speaking on Optus Sport’s Kelly and Wright Show, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright opined that Liverpool need to get rid of Darwin Nunez even though he might have garnered the love from fans.

Wright said:

“I remember doing analysis on him right at the start, you have pace, he can sprint, he can finish with both feet, you thought it was only a matter of time before it clicks, but he’s doing the same thing, to this point where you probably have to move him on, because he’s not going to get it by the looks of things.”

Ad

Trending

“I think when you’re paying that kind of money it’s not for a substitute. Liverpool fans will love him forever, but if he could’ve clicked and taken those chances, and we’re talking about easy chances. Liverpool need that person like Torres or Suarez, they need something like that.’’

“Darwin Nunez has not been good enough’’ – Journalist says Liverpool are hellbent on signing a striker this summer

According to Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail, Liverpool are eager to sign a striker amid Darwin Nunez’s poor run of form and Diogo Jota’s fitness issues. While Nunez’s struggles in the final third have persisted, Jota has dealt with fitness issues as the season has progressed.

Ad

Steele wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

“Liverpool want a striker – that is 100 per cent certain. They are also prioritising a left-sided defender. I think it is close to a guarantee they will improve those areas and then, beyond that, they could look at a central defender, a midfielder and wide attacker depending on exits,”

Ad

“A lot is dependent on who leaves, as it is understood they will look to move some players on and balance the books (we will come to who I think will depart in a later question). At striker, it is obvious why they want one – Darwin Nunez has not been good enough, Diogo Jota has struggled for form and fitness, while Luis Diaz is better as a left winger despite his best efforts as a No 9.”

Since Nunez moved to Anfield, he has scored 40 goals and provided 26 assists in 139 appearances across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More