"He's going to give us so much" - Solskjaer backs Jadon Sancho to excel at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Jadon Sancho to deliver the goods for the Red Devils despite his difficult start to life in England. The youngster has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League after his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Jadon Sancho was criticised for his poor performance in United's 4-2 loss to Leicester City last weekend. He was demoted to the bench for United's clash with Atalanta in midweek, and was used as a second-half substitute by Solskjaer.

Sancho has failed to register a goal or an assist in eleven appearances for United across competitions. The 21-year-old has failed to live up to his lofty price tag thus far. Solskajer has, however, backed the former Dortmund star to come good for the team.

"Well as you say he is English and he's been here, lived in Manchester before, but he's not played in the Premier League until now. He's got Champions League experience, great experience with Dortmund, but now it is Premier League, the best league in the world, and he's come in here; he's going to give us so munch in the years to come," said Solskjaer in a pre-match press conference.

"He is humble, always works hard; he wants to learn, and I'm looking forward to seeing him develop and blossom because he will. He's had moments with us that the crowd were really on the edge of their seats. Can he add the next bit? Yes, I am sure, and he will do."

Marcus Rashford's return from a long-term injury layoff could diminish Jadon Sancho's playing time over the next few weeks. Rashford has scored two goals in as many appearances for United since returning to action against Leicester City last weekend.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must try to get the best out of Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho was meant to be Manchester United's marquee signing this summer. The Red Devils had attempted to sign the 21-year-old on several occasions in the last couple of years before finally securing his signature this summer.

The arrivals of Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo took the attention away from Sancho, though. The winger has struggled to live up to expectations and cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

However, Sancho is still one of the biggest prospects in Europe. He scored 50 goals and provided 65 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund during his four-year stint with the Bundesliga giants.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will, therefore, have to find a way to get the best out of Jadon Sancho, as the winger is seen as the future of Manchester United and English football.

