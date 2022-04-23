"He's going to go rogue" - Gary Neville reveals the important job Ralf Rangnick will have once new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag comes in

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville has said that rebuilding the team at Old Trafford will be a very challenging job for Erik ten Hag. He believes the Dutchman should not be under pressure to win trophies in his initial few years. Hence, he should remain committed to setting up a system at the club.

The 52-year-old Dutch manager has been an exceptional leader for Ajax, helping them win two domestic league titles. He also led them to an infamous run to the Champions League semifinals in 2019.

The Red Devils have been looking to appoint an able leader as the manager of the club. They have been desperate to regain their top-billing in English football for the last many seasons.

After several rounds of discussions and negotiations, Manchester United announced the signing of Erik ten Hag as their next full-time manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the official announcement, Gary Neville expressed his views on Erik ten Hag's arrival as the new full-time manager of Manchester United. He said:

"What we're seeing at this current moment is unacceptable. That needs to be dealt with initially and Ten Hag has got a big job to get the club back up to those minimum standards that they need to achieve, which is attitude, work ethic, belief, confidence and then hopefully you start to think about winning trophies.''

He added:

"But honestly, I wouldn't be putting too much pressure on Ten Hag in the first one or two years to win a trophy at the club. It would be great if he did and he'd be overachieving, in my opinion.''

Neville believes Erik ten Hag's primary goal should be to get the club into Champions League contention, sign good players, and set up a 'system of belief' at Old Trafford.

He added:

"It will be: get into the top four, re-establish Manchester United in the Champions League, attract the players into the club who can play in the way he wants to play, and then get a system of belief.''

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick approves Erik ten Hag's style of football

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that he likes the style of football preferred by Erik ten Hag at his club. The German manager has backed the Dutchman for his new job as a full-time manager at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the Premier League game against Arsenal, Rangnick also said that the team will improve under ten Hag.

