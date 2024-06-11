“He’s going to be held in the highest regard” - Ex-England star chooses best-ever opponent among Cristiano Ronaldo, Zidane, and Ronaldinho

Former England defender Ledley King has picked his best-ever opponent among Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho.

King spent the entirety of his professional career playing for Tottenham Hotspur. The former centre-back made 21 appearances for England as well before hanging up his boots in 2012.

King named Portugal ace Ronaldo his best-ever opponent, telling talkSPORT:

"I think when it's all said and done, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. But Zidane was up there, I played against Ronaldinho. There were some decent players around that level but it's Ronaldo for what he has achieved in the game and the longevity in his game."

Trending

"He's going to be held in the highest regard over the other two players but in terms of talent and ability the three of them are with Cristiano," he added.

Ronaldo has been playing at the top level for over two decades. Even at the age of 39, he remains a prolific attacker. The Portugal captain is set to lead his country's attack at Euro 2024.

The Al-Nassr superstar won the Euros in 2016. Yet another successful campaign in Germany will add a feather to his bulging cap.

When Zinedine Zidane offered a joking response to Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Zinedine Zidane is hands down one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Frenchman had a spectacular career. He won the FIFA World Cup, the Euro, and the UEFA Champions League, among other honors.

He also managed Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid as the pair won three Champions League titles together. Zidane was once asked whom between him and Ronaldo was better.

"I was definitely better! You know what I think, he's miles better, but I didn't have a bad career either," he jokingly said (via SportBIBLE).

Ronaldo and Zidane came up against each other at the 2006 FIFA World Cup semi-final. While a young Ronaldo dazzled the show, France earned a 1-0 win to book their spot in the final.

However, France lost the summit clash to Italy via penalties, with Zidane getting sent off for headbutting Marco Materazzi.