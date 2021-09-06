"He’s going to raise the level of the team" - Paul Pogba on Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Paul Pogba believes the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will give the Manchester United team a huge lift.

The Red Devils pulled off a coup of sorts in the final days of the summer transfer window by announcing the arrival of the Portuguese to his old stomping ground. The Premier League side confirmed his unexpected arrival on transfer deadline day.

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by Mirror, Pogba expressed delight at the arrival of Ronaldo. He claimed that the opportunity to train with the Portuguese would give him a huge boost. The Frenchman also said that Ronaldo would lift the level of the team.

“It’s always a pleasure to play with the best, it’s a plus for the players to be able to train with a great player. He’s going to raise the level of the team” said Pogba.

🗞 #mufc are hopeful the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo could convince Paul Pogba to commit his future - the feeling at the hierarchical level is that the return of Ronaldo is such a compelling statement of intent that it may persuade Pogba to stay. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN] pic.twitter.com/VJfId4uJOq — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) September 1, 2021

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was handed the No. 7 shirt as a goodwill gesture from Edinson Cavani. Ronaldo’s arrival has definitely pleased Pogba, who also took the road from Turin to Old Trafford five years ago. The Frenchman is keen to compete for the biggest titles, so the Portuguese’s arrival sits well with his ambitions.

Pogba is in the final year of his current contract, and his representatives are already negotiating with Manchester United to extend his stay at the club. The Red Devils are desperate to keep their midfield maestro at the Theater of Dreams. They hope that the homecoming of one of the best players in the world will convince the Frenchman to commit himself to the club.

Paul Pogba on Cristiano Ronaldo:



"It’s always a pleasure to play with the best. It’s a boost for the team, the level will increase. We want everything to go very well." pic.twitter.com/DgGSL8KURa — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 5, 2021

The Portuguese has already created history by breaking shirt sales records in the first 24 hours of his confirmation as a Manchester United player. Cristiano Ronaldo has even asked his new teammates to prepare for a title challenge this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunger for excellence could boost Manchester United’s title hopes

Cristiano Ronaldo could boost Manchester United's title credentials.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunger for excellence over the years has helped him achieve tremendous success at every club he has played for.

With Manchester United struggling to win the league since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, the prodigal son’s return could mark the start of a new era of dominance. The Portuguese could inspire the Red Devils and help them end their silverware drought under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Edited by Bhargav