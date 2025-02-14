"He’s not going to score goals" - Paul Merson not impressed with rumored Arsenal idea to replace Kai Havertz

Paul Merson has dismissed the idea of Arsenal using Mikel Merino as the striker. He believes the Spaniard will not get them the goals and that Mikel Arteta should consider using one of his available forwards as a false nine.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson stated that he would prefer Arteta using Raheem Sterling as the false nine this season, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus ruled out. He added that Martin Odegaard can help the forward line by playing right behind them (via Metro):

"Not in my book it won’t, not in my book. I don’t like that. I’d probably play Sterling up there. I’d give Sterling a couple of games up there and I say that because of his movement. He can move, Sterling, and he can spread the team, take them that way. As soon as the game starts becoming compact and tight, it plays into other people’s hands. When Arsenal can open the game up and Sterling go that way and spread it and then [Martin] Odegaard can get time on the ball, Nwaneri and Trossard, then I think Arsenal will be alright."

"But if you start playing a false nine and he starts drifting back… he’s not someone who finds a pass, he’s not a Havertz, he’s not going to score goals. For me, it’s staring you straight in the eye. Put those three [Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling] up front and probably just tell them to play wherever they want. Manchester City are the only team that have ever played a false nine and that was Manchester City. Everybody’s trying to copy everybody, everybody always seems to be a year behind what Pep Guardiola doesror even more."

Kai Havertz suffered a hamstring injury and is set to be out for the rest of the season. Jesus suffered an ACL injury and is set to be out for most of the year.

Mikel Arteta reportedly has Arsenal plans changed after recent injuries

Mikel Arteta reportedly plans to use Mikel Merino as his new forward for the rest of the season. According to The Sun, the Arsenal manager has identified a short-term replacement up top as he has no other option.

Raheem Sterling, Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard are the only options left for Arteta in attack, as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also ruled out.

Arsenal made a move for Ollie Watkins in the January window but failed to agree a deal with Aston Villa. The Gunners made a £40 million bid for the English striker, but the Villa Park side rejected the bid as they had a €77million (£64.5m) deal for Jhon Duran agreed with Al-Nassr.

