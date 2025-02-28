"He’s going to walk all the awards" - Pundit claims Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is 'nailed on' to win Ballon d'Or on one condition

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has backed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes the Egyptian can collect the award in Paris this year if the Reds win the Premier League title.

Ad

O'Hara said to Grosvenor Sport that Mohamed Salah is bound to win the Premier League Player of the Season, and nothing stops him from winning the other awards. The former midfielder added that Kylian Mbappe is the only competition to the Liverpool man this season and said via GOAL:

"I think Mohamed Salah is nailed on for the Ballon d’Or if Liverpool win the Premier League. Who else is there to even compete with him? People may say Kylian Mbappe, but he’s been getting stick for some of his performances since signing for Real Madrid and he hasn’t been doing it for France.

Ad

Trending

"I’ve seen the debate about him playing for Egypt, but AFCON is still a major tournament. Yes, it’s not the World Cup, but it’s still an important competition and he has a chance of going a long way in that."

He added:

"He’ll definitely win the Premier League Player of the Season award. I can’t see another player getting anywhere near him. His numbers are just ridiculous – he steps up to the plate in big moments and carries his team through hard times. He’s a world class player and a top professional.

Ad

"Liverpool are going to win the Premier League at a canter – they haven’t even got out of second gear for most of the season and Salah’s been the main part of what they’ve done. Fair play to him, because he’s going to walk all the awards at the end of the campaign."

Ad

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form this season and has been the key figure in Liverpool's sensational season. He has scored 25 goals and assisted 17 times in 28 games in the Premier League.

Arne Slot believes Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances depend on Liverpool winning silverware

Arne Slot spoke about Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year and said that it depended on Liverpool. He believes that the Egyptian will be the front-runner if the club end up winning silverware this season and said via beIN Sports:

Ad

"I think, in general, someone who wins the Ballon d'Or needs to win something as well, so it's a great challenge that is in front of us and in front of him.

"What I like is that he takes this challenge by not only scoring a big goal and a great assist against Man City, but he also wanted the team to win because his defensive work rate, especially in the second half, was outstanding. I think that is what it takes for us to have a chance of winning something and if we as a team can win something, he will have a far better chance to win the Ballon d'Or."

Liverpool are out of the FA Cup but are leading the Premier League table by 13 points and are in the Carabao Cup final. They are also touted to be the favorites for the UEFA Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback