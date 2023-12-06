"He’s going to be out for a while" - Mikel Arteta confirms huge Arsenal injury blow after 4-3 Luton Town win 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that fullback Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to be on the sidelines for a while due to a calf injury.

Tomiyasu has been a key player for the Gunners this season, having played as both left-back and right-back. Following summer signing Jurrien Timber's injury, the Japanese fullback has slotted in well for Arteta's side.

He is, however, set to be out of action for a while after suffering a calf injury during their 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 2. Tomiyasu had to be replaced in the 79th minute with Ben White.

After Arsenal's 4-3 win at Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5), Arteta said that the Japan international the injury is a bit serious (via The Boot Room):

“We had a scan, and it’s not good news. He’s got an injury in his calf, and he’s going to be out for a while.”

Tomiyasu, 25, has made 19 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season, starting 10 games. He has scored one goal and provided three assists in that time.

With Timber still out of action, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White remain the Gunners' only recognised fullbacks. Arteta did start centre-back Jakub Kiwior as a left-back in their win over Luton though.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's dramatic win over Luton Town

The Gunners secured an enthralling 4-3 win over Luton Town at the Kenilworth Road in the Premier League on Tuesday.

After Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead in the 20th minute, Gabriel Osho restored parity within five minutes. Gabriel Jesus' 45th-minute goal ensured the Gunners went into the half-time break with a 2-1 advantage.

Elijah Adebayo (49') and Ross Barkley (57') then made it 3-2 in favor of Luton Town before Kai Havertz equalised at the hour mark. Declan Rice then scored in the 97th minute to secure a big three points for the north London side.

After the game, Mikel Arteta shared how much he enjoyed the win and also heaped praise on Luton, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"I really enjoyed [it], especially the end. The incredible thing about football, the emotions and the moments that you live together with a lot of people. It was a special night.

"Credit to Luton for the incredible atmosphere they created, the way they played, the way they were coached, they made life really difficult for us, but we found a win. The resilience, the character and quality that the team showed, and how much we wanted it, it was great."

The Gunners are now five points above second-placed Liverpool in the league with a game in hand. They will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, December 9.