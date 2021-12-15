“He’s gone off the boil” - Paul Robinson says Bruno Fernandes is under ‘massive scrutiny’ amid poor run of form for Manchester United

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes will return to his best despite going "off the boil" in recent times.

Fernandes' performances have taken a hit this season, coinciding with the Red Devils' lack of consistency. The managerial change at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has not done much to improve the Portuguese's form either.

Since starting the 2021-22 club season with a hat-trick for Manchester United against Leeds United, Fernandes has often looked out of sorts. Paul Robinson acknowledged the midfielder's dip in form in a conversation with Football Insider, saying:

“He’s gone off the boil in recent weeks. I think it’s been difficult for everyone at Manchester United though given the managerial situation. The team has defended so poorly at times.”

Robinson went on to add that Fernandes is under massive scrutiny because of Manchester United's stature.

“At Manchester United, things are expected of you. The scrutiny is massive because of the size of the club. If you are one of, if not the best, player at the club and you are not excelling people are going to question you.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur custodian concluded by adding that Fernandes will return to his best self "very soon."

“United cannot afford for Fernandes to not perform, especially when the players around him aren’t but I don’t expect him to struggle for any length of time. He fits into Rangnick’s new system so I expect his form to pick up very soon.”

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since joining Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United in January 2020 after months of negotiation. He hit the ground running in England, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in his first 14 Premier League games.

Fernandes was also crucial in Manchester United's run to the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League semifinals, netting thrice in five matches.

The Portuguese then exploded the following season, netting 28 goals and providing 21 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. Fernandes' incredible numbers helped the side finish second in the Premier League and make it to the final of the Europa League.

The 27-year-old began the 2021-22 season by scoring four goals in his first four league fixtures. However, Fernandes has only managed one goal and three assists in his next 12 Premier League fixtures. The Portuguese was on fire during the UEFA Champions League group stages, though, laying out six assists in five matches.

Fernandes seemingly has a much more intense role in midfield under Ralf Rangnick. While he is yet to score in three games under Manchester United's interim boss, there is optimism that he will find his form once again.

Edited by Diptanil Roy