“He’s not gonna be an actor” - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan claim son Taimur wants to be like Lionel Messi and move to Argentina

Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have claimed that their elder son Taimur dreams of being like Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi and does not want to become an actor.

Lionel Messi is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has won eight Ballons D'Or and as many 'The Best' FIFA Men's Player titles, the most of any player in history.

He has played 1047 matches in a 20-year-old footballing journey so far, scoring an unbelievable 821 goals and even adding 362 assists to his career tally. Apart from putting up such video-game numbers in terms of statistics, his style of play has inspired scores of youth across the world to take up football as more than just a hobby.

Seemingly, Taimur is also one of those kids who has been inspired by the Argentine superstar. In an interview with Film Companion (via Hindustan Times), Kareena made the revelation that their elder kid had no intentions of following his parents' footsteps and joining the film industry. She said:

“I don't know maybe he's not gonna be an actor.”

Her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, added:

“He wants to be a lead guitarist or a football player.”

Kareena then mentioned that Taimur wanted to be like Lionel Messi. Saif added that the kid wanted to move to Argentina and start a career in football, just like his idol.

Match organizer Tatler Asia offers 50% refund to Hong Kong fans after Lionel Messi's no-show

The organizers of the friendly between Inter Miami and Hong Kong XI have announced a 50 percent refund to fans who booked tickets via official channels, in a statement released on February 9.

Inter Miami played a select team of star Hong Kong players on February 4 in a friendly match, comfortably winning 4-1. Although star names like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba took to the field, the most notable absence was that of Lionel Messi.

Citing injury, Messi did not play a single minute in the game, causing widespread outrage among the media and football fans. Many have since demanded a refund, and the organizers, Tatler Asia, finally gave in to their demands in their official statement.

The refund could potentially cost the firm HK$56 million (~€6.65 million), which would result in a net loss of around HK$43 million (~€5.1 million).