"He’s gonna be watched, with or without the ball" - Paul Parker explains why Gareth Southgate decided to include Manchester United's Harry Maguire in the England squad

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was included in England's squad for the international break this week despite his run of poor form in recent games. Former Red Devils defender Paul Parker feels the centre-back was picked simply because of what he's done for his country in the past.

According to the Englishman, Gareth Southgate has chosen to stick with the defender as a means of supporting him in the wake of the heavy criticism he's faced this term. Parker told OddsNinja:

“Harry Maguire has been picked in the England squad, or the squad at the moment, because of what he’s done before. He’s played quite well for his country and I think Gareth Southgate is standing with him and maybe at the moment, doesn’t want to destroy him by not picking him.”

After granting Maguire an undeserved opportunity to represent his nation, Paul Parker believes Gareth Southgate will be hoping that the defender repays his faith with decent performances. He explained:

“His current form hasn’t been good but by going away, this time, he can’t afford, if he does play, to perform what he has been doing at club level. Because straight away, Gareth Southgate will be on his back foot because people will be questioning him and then for Harry Maguire, it will be very, very difficult for him to come back from that."

Parker continued:

“We have to wait and see when England plays. They are friendlies, they’re supposed to not matter in a way. They’re certainly not mattering to anybody because the time that they’ve come now, people are not that interested. They really just want their league clubs to be playing their games. So, he’s gonna be watched, with or without the ball."

Harry Maguire's statistics with Manchester United this season

The centre-back has made 31 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far this season, recording two goals. As per Whoscored, the Englishman has averaged 1.5 tackles, 3.5 clearances and 51.8 passes in the Premier League alone.

Maguire in action for Manchester United.

However, Manchester United's defense has been nothing to write home about in the English top-flight this term. The side have conceded a whopping 40 goals in just 29 games in the division so far.

