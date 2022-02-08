“He’s so good to have around the dressing room” – Paul Robinson claims ‘priceless’ Liverpool star sets ‘the right standards’ 

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has high praise for Liverpool veteran James Milner.

The former Premier League player praised Milner's character and called him "priceless" for making new signing Luis Diaz comfortable on Football Insider. Milner is is said to have “laughed and motioned towards the newcomer” which has certainly helped the debut of Diaz in a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Liverpool made a huge statement when they signed Luis Diaz from Porto. The Colombian striker was signed by the Reds during the winter transfer window by paying a transfer fee of £49million to the Portuguese club. Diaz has huge potential to be a great player at Liverpool and there was some heavy interest from Tottenham to sign him. However, the interest of the Merseyside club flattered the player and convinced him to choose the Reds over Spurs.

Luis Diaz's journey with the Reds started off impressively when he made his debut in the FA Cup tie against Cardiff City. Jurgen Klopp and his team won the match 3-1 thanks to an impressive collective performance. Liverpool's latest signing Luis Diaz came off the bench just before the hour mark and showed glimpses of his talent to the fans. The Colombian ended up assisting Takumi Minamino for the second goal of the game.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: During the pre-match warm up at Anfield yesterday, James Milner ensured Luis Diaz was made to feel part of the group as he laughed and motioned towards the newcomer, urging him to work faster. NEW: During the pre-match warm up at Anfield yesterday, James Milner ensured Luis Diaz was made to feel part of the group as he laughed and motioned towards the newcomer, urging him to work faster. #awlive [the athletic] 🚨 NEW: During the pre-match warm up at Anfield yesterday, James Milner ensured Luis Diaz was made to feel part of the group as he laughed and motioned towards the newcomer, urging him to work faster. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/ZvtuX2USNG

According to a recent report from the Athletic, James Milner was instrumental in making Luis Diaz comfortable in his new atmosphere. The English veteran made sure the Colombian was part of the group during the FA Cup tie.

After learning about these reports, former Premier League star Paul Robinson praised James Milner on Football Insider. The former Spurs goalkeeper was extremely impressed with Milner's gestures towards the young striker and called him a coach in the dressing room.

“Players like James Milner are priceless. He’s so good to have around the dressing room. Milner is a coach in the dressing room if you like. Not for one minute are they the manager’s eyes and ears but they talk about the right things, set the right standards and integrate players like Diaz into the team."

"That is why a player like James Milner is so important with what he did before Diaz’s debut. Diaz is a top player and I think he’ll make a real difference once he’s settled.”

Liverpool are training hard for their crucial PL game against Leicester City

Liverpool will go head-to-head against Leicester City on February 11th in a crucial Premier League game.

Jurgen Klopp will come into the game with the momentum his team has gained with their FA Cup win against Cardiff City. The Reds have a great boost ahead of the game as Mohammed Salah is determined to train with his team ahead of their clash against the Foxes.

BRGoals @BRGoals Mo Salah is back to Liverpool.



He is in connection to play against Leicester City on Thursday. Mo Salah is back to Liverpool.He is in connection to play against Leicester City on Thursday. 🚨 Mo Salah is back to Liverpool. He is in connection to play against Leicester City on Thursday. https://t.co/u6L6MNauZc

Leicester City, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after their frustrating exit from the fourth round of the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest. Brendan Rodgers will have to motivate his team against Jurgen Klopp's side who will be coming in strong with their counter pressing attacking football.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Reds will be looking to win this tie against Leicester so they can close the gap between table toppers Manchester City to six points. Meanwhile, the Foxes are currently 10th in the points table with two games in hand. Therefore, it is a must win game for them to keep their hopes for top four alive.

Edited by Arnav