"He’s too good for Arsenal" - Teddy Sheringham urges 25-year-old to jump ship to Real Madrid or Barcelona 

Teddy Sheringham has jokingly urged Declan Rice to quit Arsenal and join Real Madrid or Barcelona. The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward believes the Englishman is too good for the Gunners.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Sheringham claimed that Rice has single-handedly turned Mikel Arteta's side from a good to an awesome team. He wants the midfielder to leave Emirates soon and said:

"I called it last summer. I knew he would be a fantastic signing for Arsènal, and I think he has transformed Arsènal from a good team into an awesome one. Hopefully, he will move on to one of Real Madrid and Barcelona (joking) because he's too good for Arsenal!"

The Gunners paid a reported fee of £105 million to sign Rice from West Ham United last summer. They faced competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich for the player's signature but the midfielder was set on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Teddy Sheringham names Arsenal star as the signing of the season

Teddy Sheringham has named Declan Rice as the signing of the season in the Premier League. He claims that the £100 million+ price tag has been forgotten because of the midfielder's impact at the Emirates.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Sheringham said:

"Declan Rice. You don't really care about the £100 million price tag when someone does that well. I looked at it last year, and I said that he would do the job of both Xhaka and Partey and that's what he's done. He's given Arsènal the balance in the midfield that allows them to release two players in front of Declan Rice."

Sheringham went on to state that the former West Ham United captain helped others around him get better by giving them freedom, adding:

"He allows other players to go out and play. Martin Odegaard has a new lease of life with Rice in the team. Havertz has come alive and he's fitted into Arsenal's style – one minute he's floating about, coming deep, the next he's scoring headers and acting as a target man, but Rice allows Arsènal to get more out of him too. Declan lets other players express themselves. He's that good."

Rice is among the Premier League Player of the Season nominees along with his teammate Martin Odegaard. The Englishman has scored seven goals in 49 appearances across competitions for the north London outfit this season.