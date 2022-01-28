“He’s that good and can score you goals” – Ray Parlour insists Arsenal ‘need’ Aubameyang despite Arteta row

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been out of action over the last couple of weeks as his row with the club continues. Former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour believes the Premier League giants need the Gabonese back in action amid their recent struggles in front of goal.

Aubameyang was stripped of his captaincy and has been left out of Arsenal's squad by Mikel Arteta since December as a penalty for a disciplinary breach. Ray Parlour feels the tactician has acted in line with his position as manager to punish the 32-year-old.

He was quoted as saying (via TalkSport):

"Of course they need him, but you've also got to show your dominance as a manager as to say, you can't do that stuff, when we've got a young team as well looking up to you as a captain, you've got to set a good example which is very very important."

The Englishman flashed back to his playing days and cited Tony Adams as a great example of what a club captain should be like, while discussing Aubameyang's leadership flaws.

"I would look up to Tony Adams back in the day and he would set the example, by being on time, making sure that when you wear that shirt you've got to go out and play for the team and stuff like that you learn as you go on. Now, young players will be looking at Aubameyang and he's turning up late, he's doing this, he's not doing that, can we do that as well," said Parlour.

Ray Parlour then urged Mikel Arteta to give the Gabonese another chance, with emphasis on his ability to make the difference in front of goal.

He said:

"It's probably not a good look for Arsenal football club, Arteta has come down strong on him, now it's all about the reaction. I would give someone another chance because he's that good and can score you goals."

For how long will the Gabonese be cast out?

Arsenal struggling in front of goal amid Aubameyang's absence

With the Gabonese sidelined, Arsenal are experiencing a difficult run in front of goal, failing to score in each of their last four games in all competitions. The last time the Gunners found the back of the net was on January 1, when they recorded a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has bagged seven goals and two assists for the Gunners in 15 appearances across all fronts so far this season. It remains to be seen if his situation will change at the Emirates Stadium anytime soon.

