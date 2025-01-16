“He’s so good” - Ex-England cricketer Stuart Broad lavishes praise on Nottingham Forest star after performance in draw against Liverpool

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad, a Nottingham Forest fan, has shared his admiration for defender Murillo after his colossal display against Liverpool on Tuesday, January 14. Forest held the league leaders to a 1-1 draw to continue their fine season, keeping their own slim title hopes alive.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have punched above their weight this season, but the game against Liverpool showed their quality as a team. Brazilian youngster Murillo was one of their best performers in what was a brilliant rearguard performance from his side, and his display earned him the praise of former cricket star Broad.

"He's so good," he commented on Instagram.

Trending

Murillo was a colossus at the back against Arne Slot's side, recording 17 clearances in the game, at least four more than any other player has recorded in a single Premier League game this season. He and his teammates prevented their opponents from registering any attempts on target in the first half with their brilliant defending.

The 22-year-old defender went 100% on tackles won, winning four tackles, more than any other player on the pitch. He also made seven recoveries, one block and two interceptions, and won five of six duels he attempted while on the pitch.

Murillo ended the game as captain of Forest after substitutions were made, a gesture symbolizing how integral he has become to the side. The young centre-back has appeared in all but one of his side's league games this season, helping them keep eight clean sheets.

Nottingham Forest hold Liverpool in close contest

Nottingham Forest managed to keep league leaders Liverpool quiet for a second time this season by holding them to a 1-1 draw in the league on Tuesday. Nuno Espirito Santo's side had earlier won 1-0 at Anfield in September, inflicting the only league defeat on Arne Slot's side this season.

Forest are punching above their weight this season, and with the form that Chris Wood is in, they just may continue. The New Zealand international opened the scoring after just eight minutes as he drilled the ball into the far corner of the goal following a pass from Anthony Elanga.

Liverpool rallied back strongly after going behind but were met by defiant defending from their hosts, who prevented them from recording a shot on target in the first period. Slot's substitutions made the difference, as Diogo Jota headed home a leveller for his side from a Kostas Tsimikas corner just 22 seconds after coming on in the 66th minute.

Nottingham Forest held on to pick up a point which leaves them six points behind the Reds, who have played a game less. Continuing to punch above their weight, Nottingham Forest are in third place, four points ahead of Chelsea in fifth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback