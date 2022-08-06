“He’s not a good footballer”, “This is a disgraceful performance” – Arsenal fans slam 23-year-old star with ‘mental block’ despite 2-0 win over Crystal Palace 

Arsenal fans were unhappy with their new club captain Martin Odegaard's display against Crystal Palace, despite winning the clash 2-0. The Gunners won their opening clash of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5.

They took a deserved early lead after new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko set up Gabriel Martinelli for the opener, following a well-worked corner routine.

Mikel Arteta's side were extremely impressive in the first-half but came under pressure towards the end of the game from the hosts. However, the visitors held firm and secured the in five minutes from time when Marc Guehi diverted a Bukayo Saka cross into his own net.

Arsenal went someway to avenging last season's 3-0 defeat to Palace. The loss started a severe decline in form towards the end of their campaign last season, which ultimately cost them a Champions League place.

Despite their impressive victory away at their London rivals on Friday, supporters were unimpressed by Odegaard's individual performance. The 23-year-old was named the club's permanent captain earlier this week following an impressive 18 months at the club following his move from Real Madrid.

The Norwegian had a glorious opportunity to kill the game midway through the second-half, but inexplicably chose to pass rather than shoot.

Odegaard has also been accused of taking too many touches and overplaying it. Some Arsenal fans took to Twitter to criticize the attacking midfielder following the full-time whistle:

Surprise Anigbedu, ACA @Surpnificent Odegaard has been absolutely terrible. Need Viera back ASAP Odegaard has been absolutely terrible. Need Viera back ASAP

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG Odegaard this is a disgraceful performance man Odegaard this is a disgraceful performance man

-🧴 @welethe Nahhhh Odegaard is pissing me off SO MUCH Nahhhh Odegaard is pissing me off SO MUCH

JT @DonreaI Ødegaard so fucking smelly, it's on him if we lose this Ødegaard so fucking smelly, it's on him if we lose this

THE BRINK @THEBRINK9 Does odegaard have some sort of mental block with taking shots honestly #CRYARS Does odegaard have some sort of mental block with taking shots honestly #CRYARS

Pablo Aimar @SVCarbaholic Odegaard is captain. Take responsibility bro. You’ve had like 3 presentable opportunities Odegaard is captain. Take responsibility bro. You’ve had like 3 presentable opportunities

theGooner 🍁 @Au6ameyang Odegaard is Ozil reincarnated.



These men don't like scoring. Odegaard is Ozil reincarnated. These men don't like scoring.

NOT-MY-MANAGER @DouzisApology I tell you about Odegaard alll the time. He’s not a good footballer. I tell you about Odegaard alll the time. He’s not a good footballer.

ظفيرة @zafirahafc ødegaard how did u waste that ødegaard how did u waste that 😐

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal still have room for improvement despite impressive victory

With the additions of William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal looked much more robust. Despite the hosts being on top in the second half, Arteta's side held firm for a clean sheet.

Saliba was named Man of the Match for his performance after finally making his long-awaited debut for the north London club. He has spent the last three seasons on loan at Ligue 1 clubs.

Following the victory at Selhurst Park, Arteta was asked for his thoughts on the clash by Sky Sports, to which he replied (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"The most important thing is to win the first match, to build confidence and momentum, and then you can talk about things we need to improve - there were quite a few today, to be honest."

On Saliba, Arteta added:

"Saliba was superb tonight. The way we started the game and played in the first half hour was superb - we should have scored more. We had to play the game in ways we didn’t want to as it went on because Palace are able to do that to you. To win here, you need to suffer - we’ve done it and that’s part of the mentality we want to build, to come to places like this and win."

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Gary Neville was impressed with William Saliba's performance Gary Neville was impressed with William Saliba's performance 🔴 https://t.co/HYOdmZuXR1

